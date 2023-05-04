^

Business

Treasury makes full award of P25 billion T-bonds

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
May 4, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The government managed to borrow P25 billion as rates declined with expectations of continued inflation slowdown.

The Bureau of the Treasury yesterday fully awarded P25 billion for the reissued 10-year Treasury bonds with a remaining life of five years and eight months, marking the first T-bond auction for May.

During yesterday’s auction, the six-year T-bonds fetched an average rate of 5.925 percent, down by six basis points from the 5.985 BVAL Reference Rate, which is the standard for securities.

Rates went from a low of 5.85 percent and a high of 5.974 percent.

The lower rates can be attributed to the expected easing of inflation, with the April results to be released tomorrow (Friday).

Market consensus is for April inflation to further ease from the 7.6 percent print in March. The central bank has penciled in a 6.3 to 7.1 percent rate.

Yesterday’s average rate was also lower than the 6.875 percent coupon rate when the T-bonds were first issued in January 2019.

Likewise, the yield was below the 6.172 percent rate during the last six-year T-bond auction on Feb. 28.

At that time, the government also fully awarded P25 billion.

Demand for yesterday’s securities attracted P61.793 billion bids, oversubscribing the auction by 2.47 times.

Bids inched up 5.45 percent from the last six-year auction where offers reached P58.599 billion.

The latest offering has a maturity date of Jan. 10, 2029.

For May, the Treasury targets to raise P175 billion from the debt market. A total of P100 billion is targeted to be borrowed from long-term debt papers.

BTR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BPI unit expects AUM to hit P1 trillion

BPI unit expects AUM to hit P1 trillion

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
The wealth management arm of Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands aims to grow its assets under management to P1 trillion...
Business
fbtw
Helen Yuchengco Dee resigns as EEI Corp. chair

Helen Yuchengco Dee resigns as EEI Corp. chair

15 hours ago
Dee cited personal reasons for exiting the company’s helm.
Business
fbtw

The OFW phenomenon

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 1 day ago
(Part of the paper I am preparing in connection with the 50 year review of economic policy at the UP School of Economics.)
Business
fbtw
US Fed likely to hike rates again as banking fears resurface

US Fed likely to hike rates again as banking fears resurface

9 hours ago
With the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) widely expected to raise its base rate by a quarter-point on Wednesday, analysts...
Business
fbtw
Utilities fuel Metro Pacific surge in Q1

Utilities fuel Metro Pacific surge in Q1

10 hours ago
In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday, the Pangilinan-led company posted a consolidated core...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Household spending seen to pick up this year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
Household spending in the Philippines may expand by 5.5 percent this year as consumer confidence continues to pick up from its all-time low during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Fitch Group’s...
Business
fbtw

‘MPIC shareholders open to adjusting P4.63/share tender offer price, but…’

By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
Shareholders of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. are not against reconsidering their tender offer price of P4.63 per share, but don’t see any reason to adjust for now, MPIC chairman and president Manuel V. Pangilinan...
Business
fbtw

LT Group transitions to 3rd Gen leadership

By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
Taipan Lucio Tan’s investment holding firm, LT Group Inc., has officially transitioned into its new leadership after capping 2022 with its highest ever profit of P25.1 billion, higher by 24 percent than the...
Business
fbtw

Shell gets favorable ruling re taxes on alkylate import

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Shell Pilipinas Corp. has secured a favorable court ruling on the company’s petition on the taxes imposed on its alkylate importations.
Business
fbtw

SMPC net income down 40% in Q1

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Earnings of integrated energy company Semirara Mining and Power Corp. fell in the first quarter following a high-base in the same period last year wherein the company posted its highest-ever quarterly net incom...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with