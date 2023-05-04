Treasury makes full award of P25 billion T-bonds

MANILA, Philippines — The government managed to borrow P25 billion as rates declined with expectations of continued inflation slowdown.

The Bureau of the Treasury yesterday fully awarded P25 billion for the reissued 10-year Treasury bonds with a remaining life of five years and eight months, marking the first T-bond auction for May.

During yesterday’s auction, the six-year T-bonds fetched an average rate of 5.925 percent, down by six basis points from the 5.985 BVAL Reference Rate, which is the standard for securities.

Rates went from a low of 5.85 percent and a high of 5.974 percent.

The lower rates can be attributed to the expected easing of inflation, with the April results to be released tomorrow (Friday).

Market consensus is for April inflation to further ease from the 7.6 percent print in March. The central bank has penciled in a 6.3 to 7.1 percent rate.

Yesterday’s average rate was also lower than the 6.875 percent coupon rate when the T-bonds were first issued in January 2019.

Likewise, the yield was below the 6.172 percent rate during the last six-year T-bond auction on Feb. 28.

At that time, the government also fully awarded P25 billion.

Demand for yesterday’s securities attracted P61.793 billion bids, oversubscribing the auction by 2.47 times.

Bids inched up 5.45 percent from the last six-year auction where offers reached P58.599 billion.

The latest offering has a maturity date of Jan. 10, 2029.

For May, the Treasury targets to raise P175 billion from the debt market. A total of P100 billion is targeted to be borrowed from long-term debt papers.