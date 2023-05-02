PSE loosens rules on remote participation, annual shareholdersâ€™ meet

^

Business

PSE loosens rules on remote participation, annual shareholders’ meet

Philstar.com
May 2, 2023 | 4:25pm
PSE loosens rules on remote participation, annual shareholders' meet
The Philippine Stock Exchange is located at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, Metro Manila.
BusinessWorld / file

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Stock Exchange announced a fresh set of changes to its by-laws on Monday.

The amendments were announced in a disclosure sent to the local bourse. The changes were approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 26.

As it is, the amendments would change the date of the annual stockholders’ meeting to the first Saturday of July, covered under Article IV, Section I of the PSE’s By-Laws. It was previously set for the first Saturday of May.

“The reason for amending the date of the stockholders' meeting is to give the Company ample time to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals and comply with reportorial requirements before the annual stockholders' meeting…,” the PSE said.

The last set of changes now allows stockholders and board of directors to participate and vote through remote communication or in absentia, revising earlier rules. The amendments would revise Article IV, Section 4 and Article VI, Section 3 respectively. — Ramon Royandoyan

