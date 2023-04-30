^

Business

Philex profit down 43% in Q1

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
April 30, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Earnings of Pangilinan-led Philex Mining Corp. dropped by 43.6 percent to P389.57 million in the first quarter of the year, from P690.39 million in the same quarter last year, due to lower metal production.

Philex said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange that its core net income also fell by 42.6 percent to P387.89 million from P676.17 million.

Philex saw favorable gold prices and foreign exchange rates but “lower metal output held back these positive trends.”

From January to March this year, tonnage milled slipped by six percent to 1.706 million from 1.822 million in the same period last year as the mining firm continues to address issues with the grinding equipment.

The company has already placed orders for the requested replacement parts.

While ore grades were at the same level, gold output declined by 17 percent to 10,062 ounces from 12,097 ounces while copper output decreased by 11 percent to 5.531 million pounds from 6.181 million pounds.

Philex said gold prices were higher at $1,889 per ounce, while the price of copper was slightly lower at $4 per pound.

Given the production and pricing level during the quarter, the company’s operating revenues decreased by 16.7 percent to P2.1 billion from P2.53 billion in the same quarter last year.

