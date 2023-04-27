^

Business

BSP: More 'hot money' exited in January

Philstar.com
April 27, 2023 | 4:27pm
BSP: More 'hot money' exited in January
This was still a better performance than the $531 million outflows recorded in February. Year-to-date, net outflows amounted to $309 million.
BW Photo

MANILA, Philippines — More short-term foreign funds exited the Philippines in March, amid a backdrop of heightened uncertainty as financial contagion fears ran high. 

Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas released Thursday showed foreign portfolio investments recorded net outflows of $70 million last month. Net outflows means more flighty foreign funds shed their positions in the country than those that entered. 

This was still a better performance than the $531 million net outflows recorded in February. Year-to-date, net outflows amounted to $309 million. 

Foreign portfolio investments are also known as “hot money” because they come and go markets with ease, unlike firmer commitments like foreign direct investments. These funds are very sensitive to domestic and global developments.

March was an exciting time for foreign investments since the collapse of tech sector lender Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse revived fresh fears of another financial crisis.

Sought for comment, Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, attributed the exodus to risk factors.

“Heightened risk off tone dominated markets in March after concerns about the banking system spiked due to the shutdown of US banks. This in turn spurred outflows for regional investors,” he said in a Viber message. 

Data broken down showed gross hot money outflows inched up 9.5% to $115 million in March.The US, considered a safe haven for investors, took in 67.2% of outflows. 

On the other hand, gross hot money inflows skyrocketed 84.7% month-on-month to $1.26 billion in March, with the United Kingdom, United States, Singapore, Luxembourg, and Norway, comprising 86.4% of inflows. 

Data showed 64.6% of investments were parked in publicly-listed companies, with the rest funneled into government securities. — Ramon Royandoyan

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Bugs in the LTO digitalization plans

By Rey Gamboa | 16 hours ago
Early last year, the Land Transportation Office announced that owners of private vehicles can renew their registration at the Land Transportation Management System portal without the need to go to any of the LTO...
Business
fbtw

Government sets higher P175 billion borrowing program in May

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 16 hours ago
The government targets to borrow P175 billion from the local debt market next month despite an environment of unstable interest rates for short and long-term securities.
Business
fbtw
BALAI posts profits growth in 2022 despite inflation storm

BALAI posts profits growth in 2022 despite inflation storm

1 day ago
Bakery operator Balai ni Fruitas Inc. (BALAI) saw its bottom-line mushroomed by triple digits in 2022 despite headwinds brought...
Business
fbtw
Stocks slide as recession fears curb risk appetite

Stocks slide as recession fears curb risk appetite

By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
Local stocks followed most Asian equities lower in directionless trading yesterday after softening US data and renewed banking...
Business
fbtw
Meralco seeks P7.98 billion for under recoveries

Meralco seeks P7.98 billion for under recoveries

By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
The Manila Electric Co. will seek the approval of the Energy Regulatory Commission to collect under recoveries from 2020...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tycoons form new super consortium to pitch P100-B NAIA rehab

Tycoons form new super consortium to pitch P100-B NAIA rehab

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 hour ago
Initial details showed that the P100 billion proposal included an upfront payment to the national government.
Business
fbtw
Dito to expand to postpaid, enterprise biz to reach profitability

Dito to expand to postpaid, enterprise biz to reach profitability

3 hours ago
Dennis Uy-led Dito Telecommunity Corp. bared plans it would be expanding into the postpaid and enterprise segments to send...
Business
fbtw
Metro Pacific to delist from Philippine Stock Exchange

Metro Pacific to delist from Philippine Stock Exchange

6 hours ago
Metro Pacific Investments Corp. announced Thursday its plan to delist from the Philippine Stock Exchange, with its major shareholders...
Business
fbtw
Nickel Asia confirms potential IPO of its power company

Nickel Asia confirms potential IPO of its power company

7 hours ago
Unless I’m dividend hunting, I almost never want to invest in a family holdco that is an awkward mix of strategic companies...
Business
fbtw
House of Investments suspended after bombshell disclo

House of Investments suspended after bombshell disclo

7 hours ago
These moves confirm that the Yuchengco Family is trying to make as much hay as possible while the (political) sun is shi...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with