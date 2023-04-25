^

Business

Propped by pricey energy, Meralco reports fat Q1 profits

Philstar.com
April 25, 2023 | 1:49pm
Propped by pricey energy, Meralco reports fat Q1 profits
This file photo shows Meralco workers.
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Electric Co. saw its earnings fatten in the first quarter on the back of its power generation segment and higher energy costs.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday, the Pangilinan-led utility firm said its consolidated core net income grew 40% year-on-year to P9 billion from January to March. 

Consolidated revenues rose 23% on-year to P105.6 billion in the same period. Meralco attributed the upbeat performance to a host of factors, which include higher pass-through charges as natural gas turned pricey, a weak peso, more purchases from the spot market, and generation charges creeping up as fuel prices rose.

As it is, Meralco’s average retail rate rose to P10.41 per kilowatt hour in the first quarter. The utility firm said it set aside P5.8 billion for distribution-related refunds, which pushed average retail rates down.

The country’s largest power distributor reckoned it spent P5 billion on capital expenditures in the first quarter. Of that amount, P4.5 billion was funnelled into improving its network. 

Consolidated distribution energy sales hit 11,287 Gigawatt hours in the first quarter, propelled by its commercial segment.

Broken down, commercial sales volume inched up 11% on-year to 4,213 GWh in the first quarter as demand rose owing to reopened Philippine economy. 

To that end, residential sales slid 3% on-year to 3,701 GWh, as mobility restrictions led to a resurgence in economic activity outdoors. 

Its industrial segment felt the crunch of external headwinds, as sales dropped 3% on-year to 3,336 GWh. — Ramon Royandoyan

