Meralco sees 2-digit growth in core profit

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
April 25, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) expects to sustain strong profitability this year after starting 2023 on a high note.

Meralco chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said the company is off to a good start, with 2023 already “looking quite good” for the power distributor.

“The first quarter results of the company proved to be quite good, 40 percent increase in core profitability and very good EBITDA levels being achieved in the first quarter,” he said in a briefing yesterday.

Although finding it still early to provide a full year guidance, Pangilinan said Meralco could be headed to another double-digit growth in core profitability this year.

“However, we recognize that supply challenges in the energy sector, which include the country’s reliance on volatile imported fuel, and peso depreciation, will put continuing upward pressure on power prices,” Pangilinan said.

“The critical need to bring more power generation capacities online to ease the tightness that we continue to experience – as well as its long-term goal of energy independence with indigenous source of fuel including renewables – must be acted upon with urgency,” he said.

Meralco’s core net income in the first quarter surged by 40 percent to P9 billion from P6.4 billion in the same period last year, driven by the significant increase in contribution of power generation, which grew three times year-on-year.

The company’s reported net income, on the other hand, jumped by 26 percent to P8.1 billion from P6.4 billion.

Meralco said it generated P105.6 billion revenues during the quarter, up 23 percent from P85.9 billion in the same period in 2022.

The power distributor attributed the hike in its top line to higher pass-through charges due to the increase in natural gas prices, depreciation of the peso against the dollar, and increase in purchases from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market, coupled with higher power generation charges and growth in volumes sold.

Meralco said commercial sales volumes for the three-month period recorded an 11-percent growth as energy demand from educational institutions, as well as hotels, restaurants, and real estate sectors continued to increase.

Coming from a high base in the first quarter of 2022 when self-imposed home quarantine was observed, residential sales volumes, on the other hand, declined by three percent year-on-year.

“The growth in our energy sales volume, particularly the strong performance of the commercial segment, signifies that public confidence has returned and demand for power will certainly continue to increase,” Meralco president and CEO Ray Espinosa said.

“With this, we will pursue strategic energy sourcing activities for our medium- and long-term requirements as we work to secure supply to ensure sufficient and cost-competitive power for our customers,” he said.

As of end-March, Meralco has a consolidated customer count of 7.7 million, up three percent from a year ago as energization of new customers for both ordinary service and project-covered applications further continued.

