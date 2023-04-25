^

Business

EastWest sees better 2023 amid challenges

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
April 25, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Gotianun-led East West Banking Corp. sees a better year this year as its quarter-on-quarter financial performance remained robust amid headwinds brought about by elevated inflation and rising interest rates.

In a virtual press conference after the bank’s annual stockholders’ meeting, EastWest CEO Jerry Ngo said the bank’s financial performance in the third and fourth quarters of last year continued in the first quarter of this year despite the shorter number of days in February.

“We’re very glad to see that it’s been consistent. We obviously are hoping that this will continue and even increase in the later parts of the year,” Ngo said.

Ngo said that EastWest has regained its momentum and is almost back to its pre-pandemic level, with earnings rising by more two percent to P4.6 billion last year from P4.5 billion in 2021.

Excluding the one-off items in 2021, Ngo said the bank’s net income would have jumped by 42 percent. “So I think normalized 2023 should be much better than 2022,” he said.

EastWest’s loan book expanded by 20 percent to P258.7 billion last year, driven by the 22-percent jump in consumer loans, as well as the 13-percent increase in business loans.

The bank’s non-performing loan ratio improved to 7.1 percent in end-2022 from 11.1 percent in end 2021.

Likewise, its provision for potential loan losses rose by 19 percent to P5 billion from the impact of higher loan volumes and residual effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its consumer portfolio that account for 73 percent of its loan book.

“As you know, the overall market has been affected by rising interest rates. And so that’s something that we’re very focused on in terms of ensuring that we continue to have sufficient liquidity to support this loan growth,” Ngo said.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has so far raised key policy rates by 425 basis points since it started its interest rate liftoff in May last year to tame inflation and stabilize the peso.

This brought the overnight reverse repurchase rate to a 16-year high of 6.25 percent from an all-time low of two percent during the height of the global health crisis.

“We’re very, very optimistic for this year, although it is now with its challenges,” he said.

According to Ngo, challenges include the impact of the interest rate environment affecting all banks, as well as the higher spending for information technology.

The veteran banker also cited the demographic sweet spot that could serve as an edge for the Philippines.

The strong performance allowed the bank to declare cash dividends of P925 million, with a dividend payout ratio of 20 percent equivalent to P0.41 per share, to be paid out to stockholders on May 31.

In light of the direction it set for its growth this year, the bank invested heavily on IT systems to help improve its digital services, prime it for faster digital innovations, and improve its operating costs through automation.

BANK

EASTWEST
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DPWH targets completion of P86-billion worth of bridges by 2028

DPWH targets completion of P86-billion worth of bridges by 2028

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways plans to complete seven large-scale bridges worth P86 billion before the Marcos...
Business
fbtw
Excise tax on soda among measures eyed to boost revenues

Excise tax on soda among measures eyed to boost revenues

9 hours ago
The catch is that these proposed tax measures are still being deliberated by House lawmakers.
Business
fbtw
Gov&rsquo;t allows Globe to use emergency alerts for SIM registration reminder

Gov’t allows Globe to use emergency alerts for SIM registration reminder

12 hours ago
The Ayala-led telco used its emergency cell broadcast system, in a bid to “instill urgency” as the deadline ...
Business
fbtw
Divergent peso

Divergent peso

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
The Philippine peso has been weak in the past month, falling 3.7 percent from its March high.
Business
fbtw

Cabinet rigodon?

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The President is approaching the first anniversary of his term.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DBCC raises inflation forecast for 2023

DBCC raises inflation forecast for 2023

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Inflation is expected to remain high this year and could even hit as much as seven percent as prices of food and energy are...
Business
fbtw
Treasury falls short of T-bills target

Treasury falls short of T-bills target

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government failed to reach its borrowing program for short term securities this month as it only raised P46 billion, almost...
Business
fbtw
Philippines among biggest recipients of ADB financial assistance

Philippines among biggest recipients of ADB financial assistance

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Philippines was among the biggest recipients of financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank last year, securing...
Business
fbtw

10 Philippine banks in Forbes’ World’s Best Banks list

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Prominent business magazine Forbes has included 10 financial institutions from the Philippines in its recently published list of The World’s Best Banks for 2023.
Business
fbtw
Strong corporate earnings buoy market

Strong corporate earnings buoy market

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Local stocks opened the week on a strong note as better-than-expected corporate earnings results helped lift investor se...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with