Pag-IBIG releases P28 billiob in home loans in Q1

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
April 25, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Home Development Mutual Fund, commonly known as Pag-IBIG, has released a record-high P28 billion in housing loans in the first quarter for over 20,000 members.

Pag-IBIG said home loans went up by 14 percent to P27.57 billion from January to March, as compared to the P24.21 billion in the same period in 2022.

This is Pag-IBIG’s highest home loan release on a quarterly basis since the fund was established, allowing the agency to sustain its momentum of registering record high releases since last year on the back of strong demand for home loans.

Pag-IBIG interest rates remain low despite the current market trend, high loan-to-appraised value ratio, long repayment period and better insurance terms.

During the review period, Pag-IBIG’s total number of financed homes reached 21,870 members.

Of the total, about 14 percent or nearly 3,000 are Pag-IBIG members from the minimum wage and low-income sectors.

These members were able to secure some P1.26 billion in socialized home loans.

Pag-IBIG CEO Marilene Acosta said the agency’s performance at the onset of the new year is a continued momentum from the record-highs in 2022.

Last year, it released a record P118 billion in home loans.

Under the Marcos administration, Pag-IBIG intends to finance at least 708,000 housing units.

This is part of the government’s Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) program aimed at solving the housing backlog in the Philippines.

Under the Pag-IBIG’s affordable housing program, eligible borrowers have a special subsidized rate of three percent per annum for home loans of up to P580,000 for socialized subdivision projects.

Standing out as the lowest interest in the loan market, Pag-IBIG first offered the subsidized rate five years ago to help more members, particularly those from the minimum-wage sector, have their homes.

