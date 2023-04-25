Cleanfuel to expand in Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — Independent petroleum firm Cleanfuel is making its first venture outside Luzon this year.

Cleanfuel is looking to conquer Mindanao, as the company plans to open its first station in the region by the third quarter.

“We are looking for properties because the plan is to build five stations (in Mindanao) so that it will be logistically viable,” a company representative told The STAR.

Cleanfuel, known for offering “quality fuel for less,” prides itself as one of the country’s pioneers in using cleaner alternatives to gasoline.

The company currently has a retail network of 124, all of which are situated in key areas in Luzon.

This year, Cleanfuel has so far opened new service and retail stations in Batangas, Laguna and Quezon City.

“We’ve been blessed to start 2023 with a steady increase in our fuel volume sales retail expansion,” Cleanfuel president and CEO Jesus Suntay said.

Suntay earlier said that Cleanfuel has numerous stations eyed to be put up this year as part of its continuing commitment to provide motorists with quality fuel for less.

“I believe motorists are becoming more conscious of the cost of their fuel purchases. At Cleanfuel, we are not only committed to bringing excellent products and services, but we are serious about providing our customers more liters of fuel for their money,” he said.

“That’s why we invested to make sure we have top-notch facilities like air-conditioned restrooms, comfortable and spacious forecourts, aside from providing the best quality fuel for less,” Suntay said.

Established in 2007, the company started with Auto LPG conversion kits.

Cleanfuel’s initial products were well-received by both taxi op­erators and drivers that it became evident that there would eventually be a demand for public refilling stations.