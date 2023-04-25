^

Protect women, children with anti-VAWC training

The Philippine Star
April 25, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — In 2021, more than 12,000 violence against women and children (VAWC) cases were reported throughout the country. Data from the Philippine National Police (PNP) showed that the number of VAWC cases doubled due to financial constraints and other stressors.

As part of the Gender and Development (GAD) advocacy of the Center for Global Best Practices, it will feature the training, Fight Abuse with Anti-VAWC Law aligned with RA 9262, known as the “Anti-Violence Against Women and Children”. This will be held on Friday, May 5, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. via Zoom.

This special program is to empower and to protect women, children and anyone from all ages from all kinds of abuse – physical, economic and psychological (mental and verbal). Knowledge of RA 9262 will be helpful not only in protecting them, your loved ones but also in promoting awareness and encouraging men and everyone else to be part of the solution!

Learn from Kaibigang Abogada, multi-awarded lawyer, radio-TV host, and women and children’s rights advocate, Dot Gancayco. She is a TV public service show host and segment producer of “Serbisyong Kasambahay” at UNTV 37 and consultant to different radio and TV channels on various legal issues.  She leads several organizations and advocacy movements involved in protecting rights and promoting social welfare among people and communities. She has won many awards for her initiatives and tireless efforts towards building a better society. She is chair emeritus and co-founder of the Association of the Congressional Chiefs of Staff. She was chief of staff to five congressmen spanning nearly two decades of her career.

Registration is open to the general public. Funding to attend this training may be sourced from GAD funds based on Republic Act 7192, otherwise known as the Women in Development and Nation Building Act.

CGBP is an accredited training provide of the Civil Service Commission, DILG-Local Government Academy, Governance Commission for GOCCs, and other regulatory agencies. Government employees who enroll in this program will not be covered by Philippine Procurement Law or RA 9184 based on its Revised IRR’s Section 4.5-b, which classifies training and seminars as non-procurement activities. DBM circular 563 issued on April 22, 2016 also exempts public officials and government employees from the P2,000-limit per day on training fees.

For details and other GAD-related training topics such as The Law and IRR of the Safe Spaces Act, Allocation, Utilization and Audit of GAD Budget and more, visit www.cgbp.org. You may also call Manila lines (+63 2) 8556-8968/69 or (+63 2) 8842-71478/ 59.

Business

Business

Business

Business


Business

Business

Business

Business


Business

Business

