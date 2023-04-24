Excise tax on soda among measures eyed to boost revenues

The national government already has revenue projections for the three tax reform measures. Projected revenues for the excise tax on sweetened beverages is at P53.7 billion in the first year of implementation.

MANILA, Philippines — The Marcos Jr. administration is expanding fiscal consolidation, as it looks to widen its revenue streams by adding planned tax measures as concerns of limited fiscal space abound.

These three proposals, an excise tax on sweetened beverages, motor vehicle road user’s tax, and a mining fiscal regime, were bared at the briefing organized by economic managers on Monday.

The catch is that these proposed tax measures are still being deliberated by House lawmakers.

“It could be sooner but we’re being conservative because it depends on where it is now in the legislative process,” said Finance chief Benjamin Diokno.

As it is, economic managers expect government revenues to slow down, as consumer price growth has continuously sapped the public’s purchasing power. In 2023, they expect revenues to amount to 15.2% of the gross domestic product, lower compared to its 15.4% projection back in December.

For the road user’s tax, projected revenues in the first year could total P15.8 billion, then nearly double to P31 billion in the following year, then hit P48.6 billion in the third year of implementation.

The Marcos Jr. administration expects the third planned tax reform measure, the mining fiscal regime, to net revenues of P12.4 billion in 2025, P12.9 billion in 2026, P13.4 billion in 2027, and then P13.9 billion in 2028. — Ramon Royandoyan