^

Business

Excise tax on soda among measures eyed to boost revenues

Philstar.com
April 24, 2023 | 4:32pm
Excise tax on soda among measures eyed to boost revenues
The national government already has revenue projections for the three tax reform measures. Projected revenues for the excise tax on sweetened beverages is at P53.7 billion in the first year of implementation.
KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — The Marcos Jr. administration is expanding fiscal consolidation, as it looks to widen its revenue streams by adding planned tax measures as concerns of limited fiscal space abound.

These three proposals, an excise tax on sweetened beverages, motor vehicle road user’s tax, and a mining fiscal regime, were bared at the briefing organized by economic managers on Monday. 

The catch is that these proposed tax measures are still being deliberated by House lawmakers.

“It could be sooner but we’re being conservative because it depends on where it is now in the legislative process,” said Finance chief Benjamin Diokno.

As it is, economic managers expect government revenues to slow down, as consumer price growth has continuously sapped the public’s purchasing power. In 2023, they expect revenues to amount to 15.2% of the gross domestic product, lower compared to its 15.4% projection back in December. 

The national government already has revenue projections for the three tax reform measures. Excise tax on sweetened beverages is projected for at P53.7 billion in the first year of implementation. 

For the road user’s tax, projected revenues in the first year could total P15.8 billion, then nearly double to P31 billion in the following year, then hit P48.6 billion in the third year of implementation.

The Marcos Jr. administration expects the third planned tax reform measure, the mining fiscal regime, to net revenues of P12.4 billion in 2025, P12.9 billion in 2026, P13.4 billion in 2027, and then P13.9 billion in 2028. — Ramon Royandoyan

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DPWH targets completion of P86-billion worth of bridges by 2028

DPWH targets completion of P86-billion worth of bridges by 2028

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 18 hours ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways plans to complete seven large-scale bridges worth P86 billion before the Marcos...
Business
fbtw

Cabinet rigodon?

By Boo Chanco | 18 hours ago
The President is approaching the first anniversary of his term.
Business
fbtw
Divergent peso

Divergent peso

By Wilson Sy | 18 hours ago
The Philippine peso has been weak in the past month, falling 3.7 percent from its March high.
Business
fbtw
Peso tumble prompts BSP to improve hedging facility &nbsp;

Peso tumble prompts BSP to improve hedging facility  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has implemented further enhancements to its hedging facility to counter the decline of the...
Business
fbtw
Giant SpaceX rocket leaves crater, serious damage at Texas base

Giant SpaceX rocket leaves crater, serious damage at Texas base

7 hours ago
SpaceX boss Elon Musk had said before the test that just getting Starship in the air without destroying its launch pad would...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quick Take: Upson's stab fund and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: Upson's stab fund and 2 more market updates

9 hours ago
Aside from that crazy first couple of days, UPSON has had a relatively boring post-IPO life...
Business
fbtw
China Bank declares P1.90/share in FY22 dividends

China Bank declares P1.90/share in FY22 dividends

9 hours ago
Not all banks pay a dividend like this one.
Business
fbtw
Figaro approves huge authorized capital stock increase

Figaro approves huge authorized capital stock increase

9 hours ago
For those that have followed the market for a few years, you probably have some level of respect for Mr. Liu as a savvy PSE...
Business
fbtw
The week ahead

The week ahead

9 hours ago
The PSE was sleepy AF last week. Maybe people were taking the chance to extend the long weekend.
Business
fbtw
Philippine growth may fall below 6 percent in Q1 &ndash; DBS

Philippine growth may fall below 6 percent in Q1 – DBS

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
The Philippine economy may grow below six percent in the first quarter from the revised 7.1-percent expansion in the fourth...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with