Gokongwei's Robinsons Land puts up P15 billion bond sale

Philstar.com
April 24, 2023 | 11:22am
This undated file photo shows the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City.
Edd Gumban, file

MANILA, Philippines — Robinsons Land Corp. is tapping the credit markets in a bid to raise P15 billion through a bond sale.

That would be the second tranche of the company’s P30 billion bond program, which was announced on August 12, 2022.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday, the Gokongwei-led firm reported the sale would consist of fixed rate bonds, amounting to P10 billion, with an oversubscription option of P5 billion.

Robinsons Land disclosed it filed a registration statement under the Securities and Exchange Commission for this bond sale.

Once issued, the bonds will be listed with the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp. — Ramon Royandoyan

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE

ROBINSONS LAND CORP.
