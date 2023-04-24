Cabinet rigodon?

The President is approaching the first anniversary of his term. Some hopeless hopefuls are probably thinking it is a chance to barge into the President’s Cabinet. There are those who are urging the President to make changes. But the recycled names from past administrations being talked about are awful.

Actually, the President will be ill-advised to change Cabinet members, outside of a couple of really old ones… and only because in our technology-driven world today, we need fresh ideas younger minds can bring. The past year was spent learning the job, including how to navigate the bureaucratic minefield. If they are changed now, all that will be lost. There is no time to lose if the President wants to deliver progress in the remaining five years.

Indeed, the President should be very careful about these hopeless hopefuls. The names and faces I have seen in a number of social media posts were not outstanding performers. The current Cabinet members they hope to replace are better than them.

For instance, the current secretaries for DPWH, DICT and DOTr are excellent picks made by the President last year. They should just be given time and more Palace support to get their plans and programs completed. These departments are being targeted by these hopeless hopefuls because the big projects and big budgets make them salivate.

DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos is probably the only one among those being bruited about who might be a good executive secretary. But he has stirred a hornet’s nest at PNP and he should complete the job before being given a new assignment.

The only new appointments the President should make soon is for a full time Secretary of Agriculture and a full time Secretary of Health. For these portfolios, there are good experienced secretaries from a past administration who can hit the ground running, but they are not being mentioned nor visibly lobbying for appointment.

The President may have good intentions for keeping the agriculture portfolio, but he needs a good full-time person there because that is the most challenging position in the Cabinet today. A rice crisis arising from El Niño may happen.

A competent Secretary of Health will make more timely decisions to protect the people from a resurgence of COVID or some other epidemic. DOH’s pandemic response had been saddled with bureaucratic delays… We even lost billions of pesos for expired unused vaccines because they delayed allowing booster shots, and the bivalent vaccine is yet to be available.

In all fairness to the President, he has chosen his initial Cabinet well. Most of them have the credentials and the experience to deliver on the promises of the administration. But as in all things new, many of them are cautious since they don’t know the President that well yet and they are trying to see the limits of their authorities.

Now that they more or less have a good idea of how the President works, they should start spreading their wings or put another way, start making waves. There are reforms that should have been done decades ago and nearing tipping points that require action. There should be boldness in getting things done because we are being left behind.

The President himself must be more assertive with his leadership. People are saying shadows around him are running the country because he is too laidback and only wants to travel, and these shadows are using the opportunity to promote vested interests. What is happening in sugar is a good example.

People are eager to see movement and results that work for the common good. When the President says we need the private sector to partner with the government for big projects, he must make sure the NEDA, PPP Center, and all the other bureaucrats get the message and not add to the red tape for approvals.

Proponents complain that there is so much back and forth on requirements that waste time. There is no critical thinking being applied if the numerous requirements are even necessary. There is no facilitator within government to align all government agencies, something the PPP Center used to do.

Actually, the most important appointment the President must make this June is not for a Cabinet position, but for the Governor of the Bangko Sentral. The excellent performance of Philip Medalla during the challenging past year should make his reappointment a no-brainer. But politics in this country being what it is, we cannot rule out an obviously political appointment.

The President should be very careful because central banks are supposed to be independent. The BSP’s image must always be seen as an independent monetary authority. Everything from the value of the peso to investor trust in our economy will be influenced by who is appointed BSP Governor.

The independent minded and highly competent Dr. Medalla is undoubtedly the best choice given our need for international credibility. Some recycled names from the past are being bruited about and it will be a disaster if politics prevail in the choice.

We and the world are not yet out of the woods. Here, as it is in the rest of the world, anything can happen given increasing political tension that impacts on the prices of vital commodities that affect inflation rates everywhere.

For us, the Monetary Board deemed it necessary to have continued monetary action and increased vigilance until there is firm evidence that inflation is reverting to the target in a sustained manner. Follow-through monetary tightening will help anchor inflation expectations by underlining the BSP’s commitment to its price stability objective.

In other words, a new BSP Governor who is less familiar with the nuances of policy making in this time of high volatility in the world financial markets could cause big problems for our economy. Keeping Philip in his place is our best bet because his familiarity with the current playing field will make it less likely for big mistakes to be made.

The President’s initial choices for key positions almost a year ago have driven up confidence that gave him the benefit of the doubt even from critics. He shouldn’t throw that confidence away by playing politics.

Boo Chanco’s email address is [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @boochanco