SSS flags delinquent employers over P7 million unpaid contributions

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
April 23, 2023 | 12:00am
SSS flags delinquent employers over P7 million unpaid contributions
SSS recently conducted its RACE campaign in Caloocan City and found 10 employers that failed to register and remit their employees’ contributions to the agency.
MANILA, Philippines — The Social Security System (SSS) is aggressively pursuing contribution evaders through its Run After Contribution Evaders (RACE) campaign.

In its latest move, the SSS has issued show cause orders to 10 delinquent employers who owe approximately P7.03 million in unpaid contributions to their employees’ accounts.

SSS recently conducted its RACE campaign in Caloocan City and found 10 employers that failed to register and remit their employees’ contributions to the agency.

The employers are involved in trucking, wholesale of various consumer goods, and management consultancy services.

SSS members are supposed to pay their monthly contributions to the state-run pension fund which in turn are being used for benefits such as retirement as well as other loans under SSS.

The contribution rate is currently at 14 percent of a person’s monthly salary credit, which is being shared at a 9.5:4.5 ratio by the employer and employee, respectively.

SSS said employers who received show cause orders have 15 days to coordinate with SSS Caloocan branch for appropriate and immediate compliance.

Right now, SSS is offering two programs for delinquent business and household employers.

