Business

ICTSI readies vs inflation impact

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
April 23, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Razon-led International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) expects inflationary pressures to cause headaches this year, as it prepares for the possibility that the global economy may suffer from a recession.

ICTSI chairman and president Enrique Razon Jr. yesterday aired his worries on inflation, saying consumer spending would be dampened this year if prices of goods and services keep on going up.

Although Razon commits that ICTSI can weather rising inflation, he said a global recession may cause instability in the supply chain and reduce business activities worldwide.

“We were severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic more than the war in Ukraine. However, we have inflationary headwinds throughout the globe right now and we expect those to continue. There is really no telling when this inflationary environment will end. Most likely, it will end in a recession, but we are still about to see,” Razon said.

In the Philippines, inflation jumped to a 14-year high of 8.7 percent in January due to cost spikes in food, housing, and utilities. Since then, inflation has gone down to 8.6 percent in February and 7.6 percent in March.

Even as ICTSI landed in the green in 2022, Razon said the firm faced multiple challenges that it had to overcome to sustain its growth trajectory.

For one, Pakistan International Container Terminal dealt with a series of setbacks last year: first, from the floods and landslides that devastated Pakistan from June to October; and second, from the political unrest resulting from the surging prices of food, oil and power.

“The terminal in Karachi is one of our most affected operations, but as we always do we ride out these issues and these incidents. Our portfolio is balanced in such a way that some countries will do bad, some countries will do good. Overall, our growth continues,” Razon said.

Nevertheless, Razon vowed that ICTSI can survive the economic uncertainties, as the firm banks on its portfolio of terminals across six continents. In 2022 ICTSI grew its profit by 44 percent to $618.47 million as revenues rose by 20 percent on the recovery of trade activities globally.

After spending $386.35 million last year, ICTSI will invest $400 million for capital expenditures in 2023. Razon said the port manager would return to acquisition mode in the near term and should complete expansion projects here and overseas.

“Twenty-two  was a relatively quiet year for acquiring new terminals, but we expect that to change in the near future,” Razon said.

For the year, ICTSI plans to expand the yard capacity of its Nigerian terminal and boost the quay operations of its Brazilian subsidiary, as well as develop the new terminal it bought in Indonesia.

ICTSI
Philstar
