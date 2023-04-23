Pioneer Insurance putting up 5th eco-friendly building in BGC

MANILA, Philippines — Pioneer Insurance is set to complete its eco-friendly building at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City in 2026 after being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeremy Coyukiat, head of real estate development and management department at Pioneer, said construction of the building resumed last October, following a temporary halt during the pandemic.

“The new Pioneer House building reinforces the company’s commitment to the country. The 25-story building boasts an eco-friendly design and is aiming for LEED Gold and WELL Gold certifications,” Coyukiat said.

Coyukiat said the impressive features of the Pioneer House BGC include over 23,400 square meters floor space with flexible unit cuts for small and large office requirements, three level basement parking, high-ceiling amenities floor, a helipad, garden balconies, and a rooftop garden.

“Our goal is to offer spaces where businesses can thrive, and to provide pockets of greenery throughout the building where employees and guests can feel energized,” Coyukiat said.

The Pioneer House BGC is the 5th Pioneer House in the growing property portfolio of the company, which includes the LEED Gold-certified Pioneer House Manila, the Pioneer House Makati, Pioneer House Cebu, and the Pioneer House Cagayan De Oro.

The Pioneer House Cagayan de Oro is the second Platinum LEED-certified in the country and the first of its kind in Visayas and Mindanao.

Pioneer Group head Lorenzo Chan Jr., said each building is considered a reflection of Pioneer’s commitment to the Filipino in keeping its doors open to people from all walks of life.