Pagcor puts up P63 million Quezon evacuation centers

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) built evacuation facilities in Quezon as the government ramps up its disaster preparedness measures.

PAGCOR recently inaugurated emergency shelters in two municipalities in Quezon to provide timely aid to residents during emergency situations.

The first is the P50-million two-story multipurpose evacuation center (MPEC) in San Andres which will benefit some 8,000 residents.

Pagcor said the town has been lacking emergency shelters for families and individuals who are affected by various calamities.

It likewise built a basketball court-type multipurpose evacuation structure worth P12.7 million in the fifth-class municipality of Plaridel.

The evacuation facility is expected to address the town’s perennial need for a permanent site to accommodate locals during emergency situations.

The Plaridel facility will benefit residents from the town’s nine villages.

Being situated in coastal communities, the towns of San Andres and Plaridel frequently suffer from extreme weather disturbances such as storm surge and severe flooding.

The Quezon facilities are part of the P3.5 billion allocation for the construction of MPECs in 77 locations in the country.

To date, a total of 26 MPECs have been fully built and unveiled nationwide, while 51 are still undergoing construction.

Pagcor has so far completed MPECS in Pangasinan, Aurora, Pampanga, Tarlac, Quezon, Albay, Camarines Sur, Capiz, and Cagayan, among others.