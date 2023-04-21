Globe posts five-fold jump in blocking spam, scam in Q1

The telco also saw an increase in blacklisted SIM cards. This figure mushroomed to 22,455 in the first quarter, compared to 1,812 recorded a year ago.

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc. reportedly intensified efforts against fraud, seeing a five-fold jump in blocked spam and scam messages in the first quarter amid the state’s push to register SIM cards.

In a statement on Friday, the Ayala-led telco said they blocked close to 1.1 billion scam and spam messages from January to March. The telco reckoned this was larger compared to 217.31 million recorded in the same period in 2022.

Likewise, Globe reported they deactivated 647 SIMs in the same period, 94% of which were involved in posting scam messages.

Telcos started seeing an exponential increase in scam and spam messages during pandemic lockdowns. This coincided with a honeymoon period for the cashless economy, as consumers warmed up to the idea of cashless transactions.

The state bared measures to manage this problem through registering of SIM cards. This was met with widespread opposition from civil society groups. Criticisms hurled towards the decision that registering SIM cards in the state’s database were in violation of data protection and privacy laws.

The coronavirus pandemic accelerated this transition but also swept in a wave of scams in mobile phones. Scams are nothing new in the Philippines, but the speed with which it proliferated was unprecendented.

That said, Globe said they spent over $20 million for detecting scam and spam text messages. — Ramon Royandoyan