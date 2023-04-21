^

GCash's new offering to allows user to buy international mobile credits

Philstar.com
April 21, 2023 | 11:42am
GCash is a mobile wallet service by Globe Telecom.
Interaksyon / File

MANILA, Philippines — Mobile wallet app GCash eyes service launch allowing consumers to buy mobile credits from telco providers abroad.

In a statement on Friday, the Globe-led platform indicated that this new offering will be available to GCash users across 21 countries.

The service will be available in the following countries: Egypt, Ghana, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America, Vietnam, Yemen and Zambia. 

This function will be beta-tested for a limited time, with a full launch expected towards the latter part of 2023. 

“With this feature, Filipinos can easily access 48 international telecommunications providers and buy prepaid load for their family members to help them stay connected wherever they are in the world,” said GCash president and CEO Martha Sazon.

As it is, this is similar to the “buy load” feature that the mobile wallet is already offering. 

The mobile wallet app noted it would tap DT One, a leading global digital transfer solutions provider, for its latest offering. DT One is already servicing financial platforms such as Binance Pay, Grab, and PayPal. — Ramon Royandoyan

GCASH

GLOBE TELECOM INC.
