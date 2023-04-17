^

Local shares open in the green as investors await data

Philstar.com
April 17, 2023 | 4:43pm
PSE
In this May 10, 2022 photo, the external display of the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City shows PSEi's closing a day after the presidential elections.
PSE / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine shares opened the week in positive territory, as investors wait for a fresh batch of data releases and a statement from a US Fed official supporting additional interest rate hikes, which weighed on sentiment.

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index closed 0.37% up at 6,505.62 on Monday. The broader All Shares index likewise moved up, finishing 0.25% in the green. Subindices were a mixed bag, led by shares in the holding firms index.

For Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, the local bourse's movement on Monday was highly indicative of what to expect in the coming days.

"Philippine shares started the shortened trading week in the green with a fresh new batch of economic data likely to dictate market sentiment," he said in a Viber message.

Limlingan noted that trading this week could prove quiet since there were no other data releases in the coming days and the trading week was shortened due to a holiday.

Regional equities showed similar gains on Monday. Hong Kong and Shanghai led gains, climbing more than 1%, while there were also advances in Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Taipei, Manila, Bangkok and Wellington.

At home, foreign investors sold P59.6 million more shares than they bought in the local stock market. A total of 1.07 billion stocks, valued at P4.39 billion, switched hands on Monday.  — Ramon Royandoyan with AFP

