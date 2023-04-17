Adding new stores, Upson books net income growth in 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Upson International Corp.’s bottom line fattened in 2022 as it opened new retail branches and benefitted from a reopened domestic economy that fueled consumer spending.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday, the company reported its net income expanded 33.25% year-on-year to P537.86 million in 2022.

Revenues grew 10.38% on-year to P9.46 billion in the same period.

Upson attributed its growth in the past year mainly to its expanded retail branch network. The company added 24 new branches to its existing 138 units in 2021.

As it is, Upson currently operates 207 branches across the country and owns six warehouses located in Manila, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, and Davao City.

Operating expenses rose 15.7% on-year to P1.5 billion in 2022, owing to a chunk of selling and marketing expenses.

The IT retail firm recently debuted in the local bourse, amid less-than-ideal market conditions.

“Our financial performance is a testament to our commitment to be the shopping gateway to technology,” said Upson president and chief executive officer Arlene Sy.

“This is why we are continuously expanding our retail footprint nationwide, along with warehouses and logistics operations, to reach underserved markets,” she added. — Ramon Royandoyan