PDIC sets auction of closed banks’ assets  

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
April 16, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) will put up for sale P50.11 million worth of residential lots, vehicles and other assets owned by padlocked banks.

The PDIC will conduct on May 12 a public electronic bidding to auction a total of 74 various properties across the country.

These include 40 residential lots, 13 of which have improvements, 23 motor vehicles, eight generator sets, and three automated teller machines.

Lot sizes of the properties are between 100 square meters and 1,120 sqm.

Rates for the properties start at a minimum disposal price of P53,000 to as much as P4.3 million.

According to PDIC, the residential lots are located in Laguna, Maguindanao, Nueva Ecija, Palawan, Pampanga, Pangasinan and Quezon.

On the other hand, the motor vehicles and generator sets are located in Metro Manila, Batangas, Bulacan, Cagayan, Cebu, Davao del Sur, Iloilo, Isabela, Laguna and Oriental Mindoro.

The properties are owned by closed banks under liquidation by PDIC.

As the mandated liquidator, the PDIC sells closed bank-owned assets through public biddings and negotiated sales.

Proceeds of such transactions are added to the pool of liquid assets of the banks for distribution to uninsured depositors and other creditors subject to the rules on concurrence and preference of credits.

The disposal of these assets increases the chances of recovery of uninsured depositors and creditors of their trapped funds in the closed banks.

Meanwhile, proceeds from the sale of corporate assets are added to the deposit insurance fund, PDIC’s main fund source for payment of valid deposit insurance claims.

PDIC reminded bidders of their responsibility to determine the actual condition, status, ownership, and other circumstances of the properties they want to acquire.

