Consumers less upbeat for Q2 as prices, costs surge

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino consumers are less upbeat for the second quarter as inflation, interest rates and unemployment continue to rise, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Based on the latest Consumer Expectations Survey conducted by the BSP, the overall confidence index for the second quarter declined to 7.5 percent, from 9.5 percent in the previous quarter’s survey.

The BSP survey attributed the respondents’ less upbeat sentiment to concerns about the faster increase in commodity prices, higher household expenses, lower income and high unemployment rate.

The survey was conducted from Jan. 19 to 31 and covered 5,467 household- respondents nationwide.

Inflation in January accelerated to a 14-year high of 8.7 percent before easing to 8.6 percent in February and further to a six-month low of 7.6 percent in March, still above the two to four percent target set by the BSP.

This prompted the BSP to raise key policy rates by 425 basis points, bringing the benchmark interest rate to a 16-year high of 6.25 percent to tame inflation and stabilize the peso.

Likewise, the central bank also reported that the consumer sentiment for the next 12 months remained optimistic as the confidence index increased to 22.7 percent from 21.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022.

According to the BSP, the year-ahead positive outlook of consumers was supported by their expectations of more available jobs, stable prices of goods, higher income, additional sources of income as well as the effective implementation of government policies and programs to ease inflation on basic commodities and to provide assistance against inflation to low-income households.

However, the BSP believes that the general optimism of consumers was somewhat mitigated by a subset of respondents who were less upbeat amid their continuing concerns over higher household expenses.

BSP Governor Felipe Medalla is convinced that inflation will ease to within the central bank’s two to four percent target either by November or December this year.

Medalla said the BSP is likely to lower its inflation forecast to below six percent this year, emphasizing that monetary authorities could step on the brakes of the tightening cycle as early as next month amid the inflation downtrend.

In the first quarter, consumer sentiment was less pessimistic, with an overall confidence index of -10.4 percent from the previous quarter’s -14.6 percent.

“The less negative confidence index indicates that the number of households with optimistic views increased, but it was still lower than those with pessimistic views,” the BSP said.

According to the central bank, consumers cited that their improved outlook for the first quarter was due to their optimism about more available jobs and permanent employment; higher income from wages, remittances, and other sources; positive developments in the country’s COVID-19 situation such as the relaxation of vaccination, testing, and masking requirements, fewer cases, and post-pandemic recovery of businesses as workers return to their offices.

The Philippines managed to sustain its strong economic momentum as the gross domestic product (GDP) growth accelerated to 7.6 percent last year, slightly above the government’s 6.5 to 7.5 percent target, from 5.7 percent last year.

The country slipped into recession with a GDP contraction of 9.6 percent in 2020 as the economy stalled due to strict COVID-19 quarantine and lockdown protocols.

For the second quarter and the next 12 months, Filipino consumers anticipate that the interest rate may increase, the peso may depreciate against the dollar, and the unemployment rate may decline.

For the first and second quarters of the year, consumers expect that the inflation rate may rise at a slower pace. However, more respondents expect that the inflation rate may rise for the next 12 months.

Consumers cited higher household spending for food and other commodities; limited supply of goods and services; depreciation of the peso against the dollar; and concerns over the effectiveness of government policies and programs to address elevated inflation as well as food supply and production issues.

In particular, consumers are expecting that the inflation rate may average at 6.2 percent for the next 12 months.