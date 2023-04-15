PLDT, Toyota to roll out Philippines first smart cars

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT, the country’s largest fully integrated telco, and automotive leader Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) recently announced a partnership that would further drive the benefits of smart connected cars and intelligent platforms technology for major fleet business operators and Toyota car owners.

PLDT, through its B2B solutions arm PLDT Enterprise, is firing up TMP’s newest suite of connected services, the myTOYOTA Connect, with smart IoT (Internet of Things) eSIM solutions powered by PLDT’s wireless unit Smart – the first of its kind solution to be rolled out in the Philippines.

“We at PLDT are proud to partner with Toyota Motor Philippines in advancing the value of technology for the benefit of Toyota customers. Through this milestone, we are powering the changing landscape of the automobile industry to be more ‘intelligent,’ with newer and smarter solutions,” PLDT and Smart president and CEO Alfredo Panlilio said.

“This reinforces how PLDT Group aims to enable digital adoption for Filipinos, which is key to inclusive nation-building. Through broader connectivity and technologies such as IoT offered by PLDT Enterprise, digital adoption can create opportunities across priority sectors of the economy, such as the transportation industry,” he said.

With reliable connectivity from PLDT’s Smart IoT Platform, TMP is able to maximize the potential of a unified connectivity management platform. This platform then allows users to manage connectivity and monitor the usage of a multitude of connected IoT devices backed by the country’s fastest and best mobile network according to Ookla®.

TMP’s revolutionary myTOYOTA Connect provides Toyota car owners and fleet business operators the ability to have more control over their vehicle for their safety.

It promotes efficient use of Toyota vehicles by monitoring their location, car condition and driver speed, among other features, through their myTOYOTA app.

“With our unified vision and combined efforts, we were able to launch a service that is the first of its kind in the country. It has been some time since Toyota boldly announced its global direction to transform from being an automotive company to a mobility company. Our partnership with you brings us a step closer to this goal – by making CASE or Connected, Automated, Shared, and Electrified mobility a reality to more and more Filipinos,” said TMP president Atsuhiro Okamoto.

TMP’s myTOYOTA Connect service is now available and ready for activation in the expanding lineup of select variants of Hilux, RAV4, Hiace and Fortuner models. Activation can be done through TMP’s all-in-one customer mobile platform, the myTOYOTA app.

PLDT Enterprise’s suite of IoT solutions brings an array of “smart” solutions into a unified platform that empowers consumers, enterprises and industries under its Internet of Possibilities offering, including the Smart IoT eSIM.

“As newer and more sophisticated technology becomes central to how businesses operate now, companies who are already tapping into the benefits of IoT have seen their revenues increasing and lowering their spend as they become more efficient and productive because of data-backed decisions and factual insights from real-time, downloadable reports,” first vice president and head of enterprise and international business groups of PLDT and Smart Mitch Locsin said.

As the preferred digital enabler and service provider, PLDT continues to contribute to the country’s economic recovery, serving as the trusted partner for enterprises and small-to-medium businesses in their digital transformation journeys.