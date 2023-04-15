US trade rep to visit Philippines

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks at the Semafor World Economic Summit on April 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. The event features interviews with business and government leaders discussing the global economy and financial markets.

MANILA, Philippines — US Trade Representative Katherine Tai is set to visit the Philippines next week as part of the Biden administration’s efforts to strengthen ties with key partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

The US embassy in the Philippines said Tai will visit the country from April 16 to 18.

“On April 17-18, 2023 Ambassador Tai will be in Manila, Republic of the Philippines to meet senior government officials and several of her trade and economic counterparts,” the embassy said in a statement.

During her visit, Tai will meet US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson, Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma and Senate President Miguel Zubiri.

Tai will also meet business leaders and union representatives.

“Throughout these meetings, Ambassador Tai will emphasize the importance of strengthening the US – Philippines bilateral trade relationship and discuss the ongoing Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) negotiations that aim to create resilient, sustainable and inclusive trade across the region,” the embassy said.

The IPEF is the US’ proposed vehicle for having a stronger engagement in the Indo-Pacific region through shared objectives on trade facilitation, standards for the digital economy and technology, supply chain resiliency, decarbonization and clean energy, infrastructure and other areas.

Last January, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said the US could assist the Philippines in adding value to the current supply chain through the IPEF.

“Given the participation of the Philippines in the IPEF, the included provisions on training and technical cooperation can also be a good starting point in the processing and production of nickel ore and other green metal products such as cobalt and copper,” the DTI said.