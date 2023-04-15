^

Government i targets approval of NAIA O&M this year

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
April 15, 2023 | 12:00am
Dark clouds loom over Manila as Tropical Depression Amang continues to bring heavy rain and strong wind in parts of Luzon on April 12, 2023.
STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — The government is looking to approve the public-private partnership (PPP) project for the operations and maintenance (O&M) of the country’s main international gateway within the year, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

“Our plan is to get this on board, get the approval of the proposal for PPP on the maintenance and operations of NAIA (Ninoy Aquino International Airport) hopefully before the end of the year. We are just waiting for the submission by project proponents for the proposal,” NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said during the Philippine Economic Briefing in Washington D.C.

He said there are already some groups that have expressed interest in the project.

“I think we should see improvements in the major gateway, NAIA, pretty soon,” he said.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said earlier the Department of Transportation (DOTr) was seeking to finalize the terms of reference for the NAIA project by June.

Last February, the DOTr and Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed a transaction advisory service agreement for the NAIA project.

The ADB is providing support to the DOTr in crafting detailed technical, financial, commercial and legal studies, as well as study and market sounding.

It is also providing assistance in the preparation and finalization of the concession agreement with the private sector partner that will operate the NAIA.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said during the Philippine Economic Briefing that the government also wants the private sector to handle the management of other airports.

“We plan to privatize the management of these airports. So for example, there is a new international airport in Legazpi, one in Laguindingan and one in Iloilo. We will try to privatize as much as possible the running of the airports,” he said.

