MRT-7 line inches closer to completion

SMC yesterday joined the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Quezon City government in groundbreaking the pre-construction phase of the turnback guideway for MRT-7 to bring the rail project closer to completion.

MANILA, Philippines — Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC) has made significant progress in the delivery of the Metro Rail Transit Line 7 (MRT-7), as it started pre-construction works for the turnback guideway of the railway.

The infrastructure along West Avenue in Quezon City near the North EDSA Station of MRT-7 and close to the Unified Grand Central Station would connect Light Rail Transit Line 1 with MRT-3 and MRT-7.

Transportation Assistant Secretary Jorjette Aquino said the turnback guideway allows MRT-7 trains to revert direction upon arriving at the Unified Grand Central Station.

It plays a crucial role in ensuring that rail services stay on time across the MRT-7 alignment.

Aquino said the local government unit of Quezon City led by Mayor Joy Belmonte initiated a redesigning of West Avenue to make way for the turnback guideway.

“This portion of the alignment is critical to ensuring that train services would remain on schedule across the entire alignment from North Avenue to San Jose del Monte,” Aquino said.

“This pre-construction works’ program would guarantee the least possible disruption in the travel experience of both pedestrians and road users along West Avenue while the MRT-7 infrastructure is in place,” she added.

Belmonte, for her part, committed the local government’s support for the completion not only of MRT-7, but all of the rail lines passing through Quezon City like the Metro Manila Subway.

The 22-kilometer railway running from North Avenue in Quezon City to San Jose del Monte, Bulacan consists of 14 stations allowing at least 800,000 daily passengers to travel in just 35 minutes.

SMC would operate the MRT-7 through its 25-year concession signed with the government. It was supposed to start partial operations in 2021, but the concessionaire decided to complete the railway in its entirety with the target of running it toward the close of 2025.

Aquino said it is important for concessionaires to deliver their respective rail projects on time to ease commuting around and beyond Metro Manila.

“With the completion of other key railway projects like the Metro Manila Subway, North-South Commuter Railway, LRT-1 Cavite Extension and MRT-4, commuting between Quezon City and the rest of the Metro Manila, even to and from nearby provinces, will be comfortable, accessible, safe, sustainable and affordable,” Aquino said.