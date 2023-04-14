^

Business

Recession risks weigh on stocks

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
April 14, 2023 | 12:00am
Recession risks weigh on stocks
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) finished at 6,448.87, down by 20.55 points or 0.32 percent, while the broader All Shares index slipped to 3,466.52, down by 8.75 points or 0.25 percent.
MANILA, Philippines — Share prices closed lower for a third day as investors weighed recession risks following the latest meeting minutes from the US Federal Reserve.

“The FOMC meeting minutes showed that the central bank expects the recent banking crisis to cause a recession later this year. This overshadowed the fact that inflation cooled in March as the Fed’s interest rate increases showed more impact. The US inflation rose 0.1 percent in March and five percent from a year ago, below estimates,” said Luis Limlingan of Regina Capital.

US inflation climbed by 0.1 percent in March after climbing by 0.4 percent in February. In the 12 months through March, the CPI increased five percent, the smallest year-on-year gain since May 2021. This compares to six percent year-on-year in February.

Traders weighed data showing US inflation falling against minutes from the Fed’s most recent policy meeting indicating officials foresaw a recession at the end of the year.

A smaller-than-forecast rise in prices last month provided some much-needed hope to investors that a year of monetary tightening was finally showing results, but analysts said the details indicated there was still some way to go.

The five-percent rise in the March consumer price index was the lowest since May 2021 but core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, accelerated to 5.6 percent from 5.5 percent the previous month.

The reading came after Friday’s jobs report showed another healthy increase in recruitment and helped reinforce expectations the Fed will hike rates in May, for the 10th time in just over a year.

Traders await the release of wholesale inflation later in the day, and first-quarter earnings Friday from top banks including JPMorgan and Citibank.

Wall Street swung after the release but turned negative towards the end of the day after the Fed minutes, which highlighted concerns about the impact of last month’s banking crisis, in which three US lenders went under and Credit Suisse was taken over. – AFP

