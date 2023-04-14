^

Business

DBP to finance P7 billion aquaculture project

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
April 14, 2023 | 12:00am
DBP to finance P7 billion aquaculture project
The state-run DBP said it inked an agreement with Charoen Pokphand Foods Philippines Corp (CPFPC)., a subsidiary of Bangkok-based Charoen Pokphand Group, for credit assistance on aquaculture projects.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) will fund some P7 billion worth of aquaculture projects through the local unit of a Thai agricultural company.

The state-run DBP said it inked an agreement with Charoen Pokphand Foods Philippines Corp (CPFPC)., a subsidiary of Bangkok-based Charoen Pokphand Group, for credit assistance on aquaculture projects.

The DBP and CPFPC already have an existing partnership after the two parties previously signed an agreement in July last year for poultry production.

DBP president and CEO Michael de Jesus said the bank would provide financing for working capital requirements, fixed assets acquisition, installation of other support facilities, pond development or improvement, and establishment of post-harvest facilities.

Pipeline projects to be financed under the agreement is estimated at P7 billion for this year.

“This partnership is in support of the Department of Agriculture’s commitment to intensify the fishery sector by increasing the local shrimp production to 276,320 tons from 2023 to 2027,” de Jesus said.

CPFP operates vertically integrated agro-industrial and food businesses in 17 countries.

The local unit also engaged in the production, processing, and marketing of poultry products in partnership with integrated partners. Its Thai parent firm is one of the largest producers of poultry and pork globally.

De Jesus emphasized that DBP aims to boost the government’s efforts in the local aquaculture industry through its Aquaculture Value Chain Financing program, its latest funding facility.

This is also in line with the goal of President Marcos to improve agricultural productivity and ramp up modernization efforts of the sector.

The projects with CPFPC will cover a range of aquaculture-related activities supporting small and micro enterprises and cooperatives with a minimum funding of P5 million, but not exceeding P15 million or up to 90 percent of the total project cost.

It also covers medium-to-large enterprises with minimum funding of P15 million or up to 70 percent of the total project cost.

DBP is the eighth largest bank in the country in terms of assets. It provides credit support to four strategic sectors of the economy namely, infrastructure and logistics, MSME, environment, and social services and community development.

DBP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
GSIS buys P1.46-B shares in Nickel Asia

GSIS buys P1.46-B shares in Nickel Asia

8 hours ago
GSIS purchased 233.56 million shares from NAC for P1.46 billion, a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange indicated....
Business
fbtw
NAIA privatization could start in June

NAIA privatization could start in June

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The Department of Transportation expects the release of the proposed terms of reference for the privatization of the Ninoy...
Business
fbtw

Government receives proposal to put up MRT-11

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Department of Transportation has received an unsolicited proposal to construct a P82-billion rail service that would run from Quezon City to San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.
Business
fbtw
Cebu Landmasters earnings fatten in 2022 as economy reopens

Cebu Landmasters earnings fatten in 2022 as economy reopens

8 hours ago
Reservation sales expanded 10% year-on-year to P18.09 billion in 2022.
Business
fbtw
Alliance Global posts higher profits in 2022 despite cost pressures

Alliance Global posts higher profits in 2022 despite cost pressures

13 hours ago
Consolidated revenues expanded 20% year-on-year to P183.6 billion in the same period.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DBP to finance P7 billion aquaculture project

DBP to finance P7 billion aquaculture project

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 44 minutes ago
The Development Bank of the Philippines will fund some P7 billion worth of aquaculture projects through the local unit of...
Business
fbtw

Pascual: Technoparks viable business destinations

By Catherine Talavera | 44 minutes ago
Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual urges more businesses to locate in technoparks in the country as these areas serve as viable and supportive location for their businesses.
Business
fbtw

Event technology solutions firm ramps up Philippines expansion

44 minutes ago
Thailand-based Ticketmelon is embarking on an aggressive expansion program in the Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries to make its innovative event technology solutions available to more audiences.
Business
fbtw

Banks’ bad loans rise for 2nd month

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 44 minutes ago
The share of bad debts to the banking sector’s total loan book climbed for the second straight month in February amid slower credit growth arising from the series of aggressive rate hikes delivered by the Bangko...
Business
fbtw

BCDA starts negotiations for NAIA T3 lease renewal

By Marianne Go | 44 minutes ago
The Bases Conversion and Development Authority has initiated negotiations for the renewal of the 25-year lease contract for its 61-hectare property where the current NAIA Terminal 3 facilities and runway are lo...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with