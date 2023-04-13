^

Cebu Landmasters earnings fatten in 2022 as economy reopens

April 13, 2023 | 4:13pm
In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, the company indicated normalized net income surged 32% year-on-year to P3.2 billion in 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Landmasters, Inc. (CLI) saw its bottom-line fatten in 2022 as the reopening of the domestic economy swept in a resurgence of construction activity.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, the company indicated normalized net income surged 32% year-on-year to P3.2 billion in 2022.

Consolidated revenues expanded 40% on-year to P15.7 billion in the past year. This came on the back of continued construction of sold units and recurring business.

Reservation sales expanded 10% year-on-year to P18.09 billion in 2022, figures showed.

Broken down, real estate sales grew 40% on-year to P15.44 billion in the same year. Earnings from its leasing segment inched up 7% on an annual basis to P79 million.

Its hotel arm skyrocketed 71% on-year to P83 million in 2022.

CLI noted it launched 16 residential projects in 2022. These projects have sales value of P19.4 billion, proving higher by 7.5% compared to the 2021 outturn.

The company is expecting the launch of 19 projects in the pipeline in 2023, worth P29.75 billion.

Likewise, CLI set aside P13.5 billion in 2023 for capital expenditures. The company said the budget will be used mainly for project development and some land acquisitions. — Ramon Royandoyan

