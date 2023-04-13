Cebu Landmasters earnings fatten in 2022 as economy reopens

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, the company indicated normalized net income surged 32% year-on-year to P3.2 billion in 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Landmasters, Inc. (CLI) saw its bottom-line fatten in 2022 as the reopening of the domestic economy swept in a resurgence of construction activity.

Consolidated revenues expanded 40% on-year to P15.7 billion in the past year. This came on the back of continued construction of sold units and recurring business.

Reservation sales expanded 10% year-on-year to P18.09 billion in 2022, figures showed.

Broken down, real estate sales grew 40% on-year to P15.44 billion in the same year. Earnings from its leasing segment inched up 7% on an annual basis to P79 million.

Its hotel arm skyrocketed 71% on-year to P83 million in 2022.

CLI noted it launched 16 residential projects in 2022. These projects have sales value of P19.4 billion, proving higher by 7.5% compared to the 2021 outturn.

The company is expecting the launch of 19 projects in the pipeline in 2023, worth P29.75 billion.