^

Business

Vehicle sales rev up by 30% in 3 months

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
April 13, 2023 | 12:00am
Vehicle sales rev up by 30% in 3 months
Motorists and commuters experience a bumper-to-bumper traffic along the southbound lane of EDSA in Quezon City on April 11, 2023.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Vehicle sales in the country continued their growth momentum in the first quarter of the year, rising by 30.1 percent on strong consumer demand.

Latest data from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) showed that new motor vehicle sales reached 97,284 units from January to March,higher than the 74,754 units in the same period last year.

In March alone, vehicle sales increased by 24.2 percent to 36,880 units.

“Achieving the 36,880-unit sales in March is indeed good news as the auto industry continues to hinge on the thriving consumer demand for new motor vehicles, which hopefully will further improve in the coming months. In the same way, favorable economic conditions are also an important driving factor for sustained growth,” CAMPI president Rommel Gutierrez said.

“It is worth noting that the March 2023 sales performance is the second highest monthly performance in a post-pandemic time, after the more than 37,000-unit sales level recorded in December last year,” he said.

The March sales growth was led by passenger car sales, which grew by 51.8 percent to 10,058 units.

Similarly, commercial vehicle sales went up by 16.3 percent to 26,822 units.

Passenger car sales also led the growth in the first quarter at 35.1 percent to 24,753 units.

On the other hand, commercial vehicle sales climbed by 28.5 percent to 72,531 units.

Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. remained the market leader in the first quarter, with a share of 46.47 percent as it sold 37,230 units.

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. ranked second with a 18.26 percent share, while Nissan Philippines Inc. grabbed the third spot with a 6.57 percent share.

Ford Motor Co. Phils. Inc. landed in the fourth spot with a 6.06 percent market share. Honda Cars Philippines Inc. closed the top five with a 4.79 percent market share.

Members of CAMPI and TMA remain optimistic that vehicle sales will further grow by 10 to 15 percent this year, with sales projected at 395,000 units.

VEHICLE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NAIA privatization could start in June

NAIA privatization could start in June

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Department of Transportation expects the release of the proposed terms of reference for the privatization of the Ninoy...
Business
fbtw
Emperador Inc. revenues improve in 2022

Emperador Inc. revenues improve in 2022

9 hours ago
The Tan-led firm noted its whisky segment expanded 18% on-year in 2022, while its brandy arm inched up 9%.
Business
fbtw
Local shares trade flat as investors await US inflation data

Local shares trade flat as investors await US inflation data

8 hours ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange finished trading down 0.16% to close at 6,469.42 on Wednesday.
Business
fbtw

The poor among us

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Self-rated poverty was 55 percent of households when first surveyed nationally in 1983 by the Social Weather Stations.
Business
fbtw
Funding for P10 billion LRT-2 extension project sought

Funding for P10 billion LRT-2 extension project sought

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The Light Rail Transit Authority has asked the Department of Budget and Management to start issuing funding for the P10-billion...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Economic sustainability of LNG in doubt – IEEFA

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The economic sustainability of liquefied natural gas in the country remains in doubt amid power deal issues and global price volatility, according to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.
Business
fbtw
Emperador income flat in 2022

Emperador income flat in 2022

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Emperador Inc., the brandy and whisky company led by Andrew Tan, reported a net income of P10.1 billion last year, relatively...
Business
fbtw

Who’s afraid of TikTok?

By Rey Gamboa | 1 hour ago
TikTok, being a rising favorite social media channel among Filipinos, is quite happy about how it is gaining popularity in the Philippines, not just among its content creators and audiences, but even with among fact-watchers...
Business
fbtw

Index investing and rebalancing

By Ed Francisco | 1 hour ago
An index is a group of securities (e.g. stocks, bonds) that represents the collective movement and performance of that asset class, or the specific market territory or sector, or investment strategy.
Business
fbtw

Philippine calls for increased climate financing

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Philippines called on multilateral development banks to ramp up climate financing to vulnerable economies as impacts of climate change continue to worsen.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with