Vehicle sales rev up by 30% in 3 months

Motorists and commuters experience a bumper-to-bumper traffic along the southbound lane of EDSA in Quezon City on April 11, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Vehicle sales in the country continued their growth momentum in the first quarter of the year, rising by 30.1 percent on strong consumer demand.

Latest data from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) showed that new motor vehicle sales reached 97,284 units from January to March,higher than the 74,754 units in the same period last year.

In March alone, vehicle sales increased by 24.2 percent to 36,880 units.

“Achieving the 36,880-unit sales in March is indeed good news as the auto industry continues to hinge on the thriving consumer demand for new motor vehicles, which hopefully will further improve in the coming months. In the same way, favorable economic conditions are also an important driving factor for sustained growth,” CAMPI president Rommel Gutierrez said.

“It is worth noting that the March 2023 sales performance is the second highest monthly performance in a post-pandemic time, after the more than 37,000-unit sales level recorded in December last year,” he said.

The March sales growth was led by passenger car sales, which grew by 51.8 percent to 10,058 units.

Similarly, commercial vehicle sales went up by 16.3 percent to 26,822 units.

Passenger car sales also led the growth in the first quarter at 35.1 percent to 24,753 units.

On the other hand, commercial vehicle sales climbed by 28.5 percent to 72,531 units.

Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. remained the market leader in the first quarter, with a share of 46.47 percent as it sold 37,230 units.

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. ranked second with a 18.26 percent share, while Nissan Philippines Inc. grabbed the third spot with a 6.57 percent share.

Ford Motor Co. Phils. Inc. landed in the fourth spot with a 6.06 percent market share. Honda Cars Philippines Inc. closed the top five with a 4.79 percent market share.

Members of CAMPI and TMA remain optimistic that vehicle sales will further grow by 10 to 15 percent this year, with sales projected at 395,000 units.