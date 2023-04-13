^

Business

Stocks fall ahead of US inflation data

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
April 13, 2023 | 12:00am
Stocks fall ahead of US inflation data
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) finished at 6,469.42, down by 10.21 points or 0.16 percent, while the broader All Shares index fell by 4.59 points or 0.13 percent to close at 3,475.27.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Stocks drifted lower for a second day as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a key US inflation report that is set to set to influence the Federal Reserve’s stance on further rate hikes.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) finished at 6,469.42, down by 10.21 points or 0.16 percent, while the broader All Shares index fell by 4.59 points or 0.13 percent to close at 3,475.27.

Unicapital Securities said investors were in a wait-and-see mode, with markets currently pricing in a nearly 74 percent chance of a 25 basis-point rate hike at the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting in May, while also betting on rate cuts before year-end.

The US March inflation is expected to come in at 5.20 percent, down from the six percent recorded in February, according to Bloomberg.

“Regardless whether the actual figure is in line or below expectations, it won’t change the trajectory of the Fed rates which is still expected to peak at 5.25 percent — assuming a 25-bp rate hike in May — but is likely to provide some relief to the market at least in the short run. If US CPI print ends up higher than expected, it could discount the odds of a Fed rate cut this year, consequently spelling a downturn for the US market which could trickle down to Philippine equities,” Unicapital said.

The consumer price index (CPI) is expected to show core inflation rose 0.4 percent on a monthly basis and 5.6 percent year-over-year in March, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

“The focus will shift from the decline in the headline inflation toward underlying inflation pressures and how sticky it might be which could have an impact on how long the Fed needs to leave the interest rates at higher levels,” Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital in Sydney.

Oliver said a risk to markets is that narrative changes from inflation to risk of recession and the markets aren’t particularly worried about it at present, because it has been talked about for so long and it hasn’t happened yet.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank president Patrick Harker on Tuesday said he feels the US central bank may soon be done raising interest rates, but reiterated the desire to bring inflation back to its two target.

The Fed last month raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, taking it to a range of 4.75 to five percent.

STOCK MARKET
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NAIA privatization could start in June

NAIA privatization could start in June

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Department of Transportation expects the release of the proposed terms of reference for the privatization of the Ninoy...
Business
fbtw
Emperador Inc. revenues improve in 2022

Emperador Inc. revenues improve in 2022

9 hours ago
The Tan-led firm noted its whisky segment expanded 18% on-year in 2022, while its brandy arm inched up 9%.
Business
fbtw
Local shares trade flat as investors await US inflation data

Local shares trade flat as investors await US inflation data

8 hours ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange finished trading down 0.16% to close at 6,469.42 on Wednesday.
Business
fbtw

The poor among us

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Self-rated poverty was 55 percent of households when first surveyed nationally in 1983 by the Social Weather Stations.
Business
fbtw
Funding for P10 billion LRT-2 extension project sought

Funding for P10 billion LRT-2 extension project sought

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The Light Rail Transit Authority has asked the Department of Budget and Management to start issuing funding for the P10-billion...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Vehicle sales rev up by 30% in 3 months

Vehicle sales rev up by 30% in 3 months

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Vehicle sales in the country continued their growth momentum in the first quarter of the year, rising by 30.1 percent on strong...
Business
fbtw
No oil supply crunch yet &ndash; DOE

No oil supply crunch yet – DOE

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Department of Energy has allayed fears of an oil supply crunch in the country following further oil output cuts announced...
Business
fbtw
Agriculture goods make up 75% of smuggling complaints

Agriculture goods make up 75% of smuggling complaints

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
About 75 percent of the criminal complaints filed by the Bureau of Customs in the first quarter was due to the smuggling of...
Business
fbtw
More imports of chicken, beef seen

More imports of chicken, beef seen

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is expected to produce and import more chicken and beef this year amid growing consumption, while pork output...
Business
fbtw

Economic sustainability of LNG in doubt – IEEFA

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The economic sustainability of liquefied natural gas in the country remains in doubt amid power deal issues and global price volatility, according to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with