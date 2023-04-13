Stocks fall ahead of US inflation data

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) finished at 6,469.42, down by 10.21 points or 0.16 percent, while the broader All Shares index fell by 4.59 points or 0.13 percent to close at 3,475.27.

MANILA, Philippines — Stocks drifted lower for a second day as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a key US inflation report that is set to set to influence the Federal Reserve’s stance on further rate hikes.

Unicapital Securities said investors were in a wait-and-see mode, with markets currently pricing in a nearly 74 percent chance of a 25 basis-point rate hike at the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting in May, while also betting on rate cuts before year-end.

The US March inflation is expected to come in at 5.20 percent, down from the six percent recorded in February, according to Bloomberg.

“Regardless whether the actual figure is in line or below expectations, it won’t change the trajectory of the Fed rates which is still expected to peak at 5.25 percent — assuming a 25-bp rate hike in May — but is likely to provide some relief to the market at least in the short run. If US CPI print ends up higher than expected, it could discount the odds of a Fed rate cut this year, consequently spelling a downturn for the US market which could trickle down to Philippine equities,” Unicapital said.

The consumer price index (CPI) is expected to show core inflation rose 0.4 percent on a monthly basis and 5.6 percent year-over-year in March, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

“The focus will shift from the decline in the headline inflation toward underlying inflation pressures and how sticky it might be which could have an impact on how long the Fed needs to leave the interest rates at higher levels,” Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital in Sydney.

Oliver said a risk to markets is that narrative changes from inflation to risk of recession and the markets aren’t particularly worried about it at present, because it has been talked about for so long and it hasn’t happened yet.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank president Patrick Harker on Tuesday said he feels the US central bank may soon be done raising interest rates, but reiterated the desire to bring inflation back to its two target.

The Fed last month raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, taking it to a range of 4.75 to five percent.