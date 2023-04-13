More imports of chicken, beef seen

Chicken, meat, Fish and veagtable products stays on high prices due to more demand less supplies due to fuel hike (June 17, 2022). Vendor from Marikina Pulic market said cannot control because of low supplies caused by delivery problem.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is expected to produce and import more chicken and beef this year amid growing consumption, while pork output and shipments are seen to slow down due to the African swine fever (ASF) and higher prices, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

In its latest livestock and poultry update, the USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) forecasts chicken meat production to increase to 1.475 million metric tons (MT) this year from 1.437 million MT in 2021.

Meanwhile, chicken imports are projected to increase to 520,000 MT from 497,000 MT.

The USDA said higher demand would drive production and import volumes as consumers shift their consumption to chicken meat as the next available less expensive protein source from egg, which is negatively hit by the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), while the pork industry suffers from ASF.

“FAS Manila forecasts 2023 chicken consumption to increase in 2023 as compared to the previous year in line with population growth and the opportunities presented by ASF challenge in pigs and HPAI in layers,” the USDA said.

The USDA expects the country’s production of beef to increase to 185,000 MT this year from 183,000 MT last year due to efforts of commercial farms to raise output.

“In the Philippines, the cattle commercial sector inventory comprises only two percent while the cattle backyard sector comprises 98 percent,” the PSA said.

Meanwhile, beef imports are projected to reach 260,000 MT from last year’s 256,000 MT on the back of increasing demand.

“As the economy opens further (and with the increasing population), demand for beef is expected to increase,” the USDA said.

Fresh beef caters more to the affluent segment while canned goods are more for the lower income segment.

Pork production, on the other hand, will grow at a slower pace to 975,000 MT this year from 925,000 MT in 2021. The US agency previously projected pork output to reach one million MT this year.

The slower production growth is due to the latest outbreaks of ASF in Cebu – which the USDA noted is a major supplier to Metro Manila – and in Maguindanao del Sur.

Cebu province was confirmed to have ASF last March 7 while BARMM was reported to have an ASF case.

Out of the 17 regions, only the National Capital Region (NCR) does not have ASF outbreak.

The USDA also forecasted pork imports to decline to 525,000 MT from 560,000 MT due to pork prices in the international market and lower demand.