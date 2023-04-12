Local shares trade flat as investors await US inflation data

In this May 10, 2022 photo, the external display of the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City shows PSEi's closing a day after the presidential elections.

MANILA, Philippines — Local shares ended trading flat on Wednesday, following US markets overnight as investors awaited inflation data that will weigh heavily on the US Federal Reserve’s upcoming decision.

The Philippine Stock Exchange finished trading down 0.16% to close at 6,469.42 on Wednesday. The broader All Shares index inched down 0.13% while subindices were a mixed bag. Mining and oil shares were the largest gainers, scooping up 1.9% by the time trading closed.

Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, explained why trading in the local bourse was uneventful on Wednesday.

“Philippine shares ended trading muted as investors shifted their focus to March's highly anticipated inflation report with the S&P500 closing relatively flat, while the DJIA rose by +0.29% and the Nasdaq lost -0.43%,” he said in a Viber message.

“March CPI report is a key data point that could highly influence the Fed's rate decision come May,” Limlingan added.

Regional equities were spotty as well. Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Taipei, Mumbai and Wellington rose but Singapore, Bangkok, and Jakarta fell. Hong Kong was also sharply lower, dragged by a sell-off in big-name tech giants including Alibaba and Tencent.

At home, foreign investors bought P666.6 million more shares than they sold in the local stock market. A total of 1 billion stocks, valued at P7.2 billion, switched hands on Wednesday. — Ramon Royandoyan with AFP