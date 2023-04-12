^

IMF raises Philippine growth forecast

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
April 12, 2023 | 9:00pm
The purple sunset skies and city lights of Metro Manila gave a scenic view for visitors of a café at Binangonan, Rizal on February 5, 2023.
STAR / Michael Varcas

Philippines seen as fastest growing economy in Asia this year

MANILA, Philippines — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) now expects the Philippines to record the fastest economic growth in Asia as it raised its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for the country to six percent, from an earlier forecast of five percent, for this year.

The multilateral lender made the upward revision in its April 2023 World Economic Outlook (WEO) despite the projected rocky recovery that prompted it to cut the projected global GDP growth to 2.8 percent from 2.9 percent in 2023, before rebounding to three percent in 2024.

This makes the Philippines the fastest growing economy in Asia, outpacing India’s 5.9 percent, Vietnam’s 5.8 percent, China’s 5.2 percent, Indonesia’s five percent, Malaysia’s 4.5 percent and Thailand’s 3.4 percent.

Also, the projected expansion in the Philippines is faster than the whole of Asia’s 4.6 percent and ASEAN’s 4.5 percent for this year.

In 2022, the Philippines emerged as the region’s third fastest growing economy with a GDP expansion of 7.6 percent, trailing Malaysia’s 8.7 percent and Vietnam’s eight percent.

The revised GDP growth forecast for this year is now within the six to seven percent GDP growth target penciled in by the Cabinet-level Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC).

However, for 2024, the IMF slashed the GDP growth forecast for the Philippines to 5.8 percent from six percent, making it the third fastest growing economy after Vietnam’s 6.9 percent and India’s 6.3 percent.

According to the IMF, the global economy is again at a highly uncertain moment, with the cumulative effects of the past three years of adverse shocks, most notably the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Spurred by pent-up demand, lingering supply disruptions and commodity price spikes, the multilateral lender said inflation reached multi-decade highs last year in many economies, leading central banks such as the US Federal Reserve to tighten aggressively to bring it back toward their targets and keep inflation expectations anchored.

Although telegraphed by central banks, the IMF said the rapid rise in interest rates and anticipated slowing of economic activity to put inflation on a downward path, together with supervisory and regulatory gaps and the materialization of bank-specific risks, have contributed to stresses in parts of the financial system, raising financial stability concerns.

In the Philippines, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) matched the aggressive rate hikes delivered by the US Fed, lifting rates by a cumulative 425 basis points since May last year.

The most aggressive central bank in the region has raised the overnight reverse repurchase rate to a 16-year high of 6.25 percent, from an all-time low of two percent.

This helped cool inflation to a six-month low of 7.6 percent in March.

Inflation averaged 8.3 percent in the first three months of the year, way above the BSP’s two to four percent target range.

On the other hand, the IMF raised its inflation forecast to 6.3 percent from 4.5 percent for this year.

For 2024, the multilateral lender sees inflation easing to 3.2 percent.

The IMF added that the unexpected failures of two specialized regional banks in the US in mid-March and the collapse of confidence in Credit Suisse have roiled financial markets, with bank depositors and investors reevaluating the safety of their holdings and shifting away from institutions and investments perceived as vulnerable.

“With the recent increase in financial market volatility and multiple indicators pointing in different directions, the fog around the world economic outlook has thickened. Uncertainty is high, and the balance of risks has shifted firmly to the downside so long as the financial sector remains unsettled,” the IMF said.

