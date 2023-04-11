Medalla says rate hikes worked as BSP mulls tightening pause

Vendors at the Commonwealth Market in Quezon City sell pork products to customers on March 28, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas believes its cumulative rate hikes since last year have been enough to temper demand that's stoking inflation, as it considers a pause in its tightening actions.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television on Tuesday, BSP Governor Felipe Medalla still explained why a rate hike pause is not yet set in stone.

“If the April data points are consistent with the the last two data points maybe it's time to pause. Because we're not as worried now about the currency depreciating because it's actually a strengthened quite a bit,” Medalla said.

"You know of course that GDP numbers surprisingly high... so that means demand is also strong. But we think that the the increase of 425 basis points has done enough already to to eliminate the excess demand," he added.

The central bank has injected 425 basis points into the key policy rate in a bid to rein in rising inflation, which hit a 14-year high in past months fanned by the domestic economy’s reopening, persistent supply chain disruptions, and a weak peso.

The policy rate is now at 6.25%.

Inflation slowed to 7.6% year-on-year in March, but as the BSP sees it, there needs to be a clearer downtrend.

Even as the BSP awaits inflation data from April, Medalla said inflation could have already peaked if the data shows some consistency with previous outturns.

As it is, monetary policy has shown its deft hand in combatting inflation, which has sapped the public’s purchasing power. Interest rate hikes take 6-18 months before it seeps into the domestic economy, as expensive borrowing costs discourage consumers and firms from taking out credit.

A weak peso was partly blamed in 2022 for exacerbating inflationary pressures, but the shroud has lifted and the local unit regained some of its lost vigor.

Despite this, inflation did little to dampen consumption, a cornerstone of the Philippine economy. The Philippine economy even managed to post stellar growth figures in 2022, 7.6% on a yearly basis, as resurgent consumer spending took the reins in steering recovery.

“It's hard to speak too soon because this happened before. You know it's like a basketball game you celebrated too early and the ball was stolen,” Medalla added.