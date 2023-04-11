^

Business

Medalla says rate hikes worked as BSP mulls tightening pause

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
April 11, 2023 | 3:57pm
economy
Vendors at the Commonwealth Market in Quezon City sell pork products to customers on March 28, 2023.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas believes its cumulative rate hikes since last year have been enough to temper demand that's stoking inflation, as it considers a pause in its tightening actions.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television on Tuesday, BSP Governor Felipe Medalla still explained why a rate hike pause is not yet set in stone.

“If the April data points are consistent with the the last two data points maybe it's time to pause. Because we're not as worried now about the currency depreciating because it's actually a strengthened quite a bit,” Medalla said. 

"You know of course that GDP numbers surprisingly high... so that means demand is also strong. But we think that the the increase of 425 basis points has done enough already to to eliminate the excess demand," he added.

The central bank has injected 425 basis points into the key policy rate in a bid to rein in rising inflation, which hit a 14-year high in past months fanned by the domestic economy’s reopening, persistent supply chain disruptions, and a weak peso.

The policy rate is now at 6.25%.

Inflation slowed to 7.6% year-on-year in March, but as the BSP sees it, there needs to be a clearer downtrend. 

Even as the BSP awaits inflation data from April, Medalla said inflation could have already peaked if the data shows some consistency with previous outturns. 

As it is, monetary policy has shown its deft hand in combatting inflation, which has sapped the public’s purchasing power. Interest rate hikes take 6-18 months before it seeps into the domestic economy, as expensive borrowing costs discourage consumers and firms from taking out credit.

A weak peso was partly blamed in 2022 for exacerbating inflationary pressures, but the shroud has lifted and the local unit regained some of its lost vigor. 

Despite this, inflation did little to dampen consumption, a cornerstone of the Philippine economy. The Philippine economy even managed to post stellar growth figures in 2022, 7.6% on a yearly basis, as resurgent consumer spending took the reins in steering recovery. 

“It's hard to speak too soon because this happened before. You know it's like a basketball game you celebrated too early and the ball was stolen,” Medalla added.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Funding for P10 billion LRT-2 extension project sought

Funding for P10 billion LRT-2 extension project sought

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 17 hours ago
The Light Rail Transit Authority has asked the Department of Budget and Management to start issuing funding for the P10-billion...
Business
fbtw
Global PC shipments plunge 29% in rough economy

Global PC shipments plunge 29% in rough economy

9 hours ago
PC shipments globally tallied 56.9 million, some 29 percent less than the same period a year earlier, the research firm ...
Business
fbtw
World Bank, IMF spring meetings get underway in complex economic environment

World Bank, IMF spring meetings get underway in complex economic environment

9 hours ago
Close to 90 percent of the world's advanced economies will experience slowing growth this year, while Asia's emerging markets...
Business
fbtw

Bloomberry to build 3rd casino in Cavite

By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
Tycoon Enrique Razon’s Bloomberry Resorts Corp. will develop its third integrated casino project after Solaire Resort North in Quezon City commences operations early next year.
Business
fbtw
Pinoys spending more time on e-wallet apps

Pinoys spending more time on e-wallet apps

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
Filipinos allocated more of their time using electronic wallet applications last year as the country rides on the wave of...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Inflation fears sink job-generating FDIs in January

Inflation fears sink job-generating FDIs in January

1 hour ago
FDIs in the Philippines sagged in January amid a continued risk-aversion among investors.
Business
fbtw
Trade gap shrinks in February as exports, imports retreat

Trade gap shrinks in February as exports, imports retreat

2 hours ago
The country’s trade deficit contracted in February, as both exports and imports softened.
Business
fbtw
Cheaper generation costs pull down Meralco rates in April

Cheaper generation costs pull down Meralco rates in April

4 hours ago
Customers of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) can expect lower power bills in April, thanks to a decrease in generation...
Business
fbtw
Local factory output softens in February as inflation woes remain

Local factory output softens in February as inflation woes remain

5 hours ago
Still, this was the 21st straight month of expansion.
Business
fbtw
Crypto exchange Coins.ph disables XRP transactions

Crypto exchange Coins.ph disables XRP transactions

7 hours ago
Philippine e-wallet and cryptocurrency exchange Coins.ph said Monday it disabled XRP deposits and withdrawals in its platform...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with