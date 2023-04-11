^

Business

Cheaper generation costs pull down Meralco rates in April

Philstar.com
April 11, 2023 | 1:34pm
meralco
Meralco personnel confiscate illegal wiring connections in Barangay Paradise, Balot, Tondo, Manila on March 11, 20233.
STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — Customers of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) can expect lower power bills in April, thanks to a decrease in generation charge.

In a statement on Tuesday, the largest power distributor in the country said its overall rate in April went down by P0.1180 per kWh, translating to a decrease of around P24 in the total bill of a typical household consuming 200 kWh.

Explaining the downward adjustment, Meralco said it paid less for electricity it bought from suppliers.

That reduction was enough to offset the collection of the first installment of deferred generation costs this month. To recall, Meralco earlier coordinated with its suppliers and the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to stagger the collection of around P1.1 billion in March generation costs to cushion the impact of the rate increase to its customers.

The company said the collection of deferred costs was “more than offset” by lower energy prices from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) and Meralco’s Power Supply Agreements (PSAs)

WESM charges were lower by P1.0462 per kWh due to improved supply situation in the Luzon grid, Meralco said. Charges from PSAs likewise went down by P0.0741 per kWh on the back of a stronger peso and higher share of excess energy deliveries of some suppliers.

Meralco sourced 73% of its energy requirement for April from WESM and PSAs.

Meanwhile, charges from Independent Power Producers (IPPs), which covered 27% of Meralco’s total energy needs, increased by P0.6710 per kWh following the collection of the first installment of deferred generation costs.

As it is, a reduction in power rates is a good news for Filipinos who have been hit by painfully high inflation.

That said, Meralco announced the ERC has formally endorsed the official list of beneficiaries of the lifeline discount program, which targets poor families.

Meralco also reminded the public to continue practicing energy efficiency for better management of their consumption, which historically rises by 10% to 40% during the dry season amid higher demand for air-conditioning.

MERALCO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Funding for P10 billion LRT-2 extension project sought

Funding for P10 billion LRT-2 extension project sought

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 16 hours ago
The Light Rail Transit Authority has asked the Department of Budget and Management to start issuing funding for the P10-billion...
Business
fbtw

Bloomberry to build 3rd casino in Cavite

By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
Tycoon Enrique Razon’s Bloomberry Resorts Corp. will develop its third integrated casino project after Solaire Resort North in Quezon City commences operations early next year.
Business
fbtw
Forex pressures dissipate on strong peso &ndash; BSP

Forex pressures dissipate on strong peso – BSP

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
Pressures on foreign exchange have largely dissipated, allowing monetary authorities to focus on taming inflation, according...
Business
fbtw
Spain eyes Philippine pork market

Spain eyes Philippine pork market

By Danessa Rivera | 16 hours ago
Spain is looking to penetrate the Philippines‘ retail market for its pork exports as demand is seen to grow further...
Business
fbtw
Pinoys spending more time on e-wallet apps

Pinoys spending more time on e-wallet apps

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 16 hours ago
Filipinos allocated more of their time using electronic wallet applications last year as the country rides on the wave of...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Crypto exchange Coins.ph disables XRP transactions

Crypto exchange Coins.ph disables XRP transactions

6 hours ago
Philippine e-wallet and cryptocurrency exchange Coins.ph said Monday it disabled XRP deposits and withdrawals in its platform...
Business
fbtw
Headline inflation down 0.25% m/m (core up 0.4% m/m)

Headline inflation down 0.25% m/m (core up 0.4% m/m)

7 hours ago
...The fight against inflation won’t be over quickly, and that the path to victory will have its ups and downs.
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: JFC set its eyes on Hong Kong and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: JFC set its eyes on Hong Kong and 2 more market updates

7 hours ago
It's a doozy.
Business
fbtw
World Bank, IMF spring meetings get underway in complex economic environment

World Bank, IMF spring meetings get underway in complex economic environment

8 hours ago
Close to 90 percent of the world's advanced economies will experience slowing growth this year, while Asia's emerging markets...
Business
fbtw
Global PC shipments plunge 29% in rough economy

Global PC shipments plunge 29% in rough economy

8 hours ago
PC shipments globally tallied 56.9 million, some 29 percent less than the same period a year earlier, the research firm ...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with