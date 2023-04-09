^

Business

Philippine firms turn to bonuses to mitigate inflation

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
April 9, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Almost half of employers in the Philippines are using bonuses to help workers survive the impact of elevated inflation, according to the results of a survey conducted by world’s leading professional services firm Mercer.

Based on the Mercer Global Talent Trends Study 2023, 48 percent of companies in the Philippines are using bonuses instead of base salary to increase employee’s total compensation package to combat the impact of inflation.

This is higher than the 26- percent average in Asia.

Additionally, 35 percent of companies in the Philippines, compared to Asia’s 29 percent, are making adjustments across their entire workforce.

However, the survey showed that only  17 percent of employers in the Philippines are providing a cost-of-living adjustment or other wage increases for the most impacted markets, which may be a more sustainable way of managing compensation for organizations in the longer term.

This is lower than the global average of 29 percent and Asia’s 22 percent.

Inflation averaged 8.3 percent in the first quarter of the year, way above the two to four percent target set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), despite easing to a six-month low of 7.6 percent in March from 8.6 percent in February.

The survey also showed that firms in the Philippines continued to address fatigue and high turnover with improved employee experience and better rewards.

The companies have remained relevant by prioritizing employees’ evolving expectations for flexibility and financial wellbeing.

Mercer said the gaps in addressing the job security of special populations like gig workers and leveraging technology persist.

Floriza Molon, career business leader at Mercer Philippines, said that the new post-pandemic shape of work could bring about new and unexpected challenges for many organizations in the country.

“While many have pivoted successfully with updated rewards and benefits offerings, employers need to remain agile and flexible in order to adapt quickly to new conditions and fast-evolving employee expectations,” Molon said.

In the Philippines, 74 percent of the companies surveyed provide flexible working options for all their employees, significantly higher than the 50 percent average in Asia and 56 percent around the globe.

Mercer believes that more can be done for gig workers to deliver total well-being of employees.

To attract and retain talent, organizations need to differentiate themselves beyond having fair pay policies, and also prioritize employee well-being, which encompasses physical, mental, social and financial well-being.

Almost all respondents or 97 percent are focusing on introducing or improving benefits offerings that matter.

Compared to the Asia average, the Philippines generally fared better in supporting employees’ well-being.

About 65 percent of employers in the country, versus Asia’s 40 percent, have addressed the stigma of mental health through dedicated campaigns, while 53 percent of them have redesigned work with well-being in mind such as having no-meeting days and balanced workloads.

MERCER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
GIR back at $100 billion level

GIR back at $100 billion level

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 3 days ago
The country’s foreign exchange buffer returned to the $100 billion level in March due to higher inflation and the increase...
Business
fbtw
Nomura: More rate hikes coming as core inflation picks up

Nomura: More rate hikes coming as core inflation picks up

2 days ago
In a commentary on Thursday, the Japan-based investment bank noted that accelerating core inflation, which hit 8% year-on-year...
Business
fbtw
Some Filipino tycoons fell off Forbes' 2023 richest list

Some Filipino tycoons fell off Forbes' 2023 richest list

2 days ago
The list was built and compiled using stock prices and exchange rates from March 10.
Business
fbtw
Inflation eases to 7.6% in March

Inflation eases to 7.6% in March

By Louella Desiderio | 3 days ago
Inflation the rate of increase in the prices of consumer goods and services further eased in March due to slower upticks in...
Business
fbtw
'Philippine commitment to cut coal use not enough to meet climate targets'

'Philippine commitment to cut coal use not enough to meet climate targets'

By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 days ago
Global Energy Monitor’s annual report on global coal energy use spotlighted that the Philippines ranked sixth across...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
End of BSP&rsquo;s tightening cycle seen

End of BSP’s tightening cycle seen

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may be nearing the end of its tightening cycle, as inflation has eased to a six-month low...
Business
fbtw
Philippines faces slower growth in 2023

Philippines faces slower growth in 2023

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is expected to post the second fastest growth in Southeast Asia this year, but the projected growth is slower...
Business
fbtw
Inflation remains top priority &ndash; Diokno

Inflation remains top priority – Diokno

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The head of the economic team of the Marcos administration said that the government would continue to consider inflation as...
Business
fbtw

Pipe dream

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
You just can’t keep a good man, and a good institution, down.
Business
fbtw
DTI: RCEP to spur growth of MSMEs

DTI: RCEP to spur growth of MSMEs

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
The country’s participation in the Regional Economic Partnership is seen to promote the development of micro, small...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with