Philippine firms turn to bonuses to mitigate inflation

MANILA, Philippines — Almost half of employers in the Philippines are using bonuses to help workers survive the impact of elevated inflation, according to the results of a survey conducted by world’s leading professional services firm Mercer.

Based on the Mercer Global Talent Trends Study 2023, 48 percent of companies in the Philippines are using bonuses instead of base salary to increase employee’s total compensation package to combat the impact of inflation.

This is higher than the 26- percent average in Asia.

Additionally, 35 percent of companies in the Philippines, compared to Asia’s 29 percent, are making adjustments across their entire workforce.

However, the survey showed that only 17 percent of employers in the Philippines are providing a cost-of-living adjustment or other wage increases for the most impacted markets, which may be a more sustainable way of managing compensation for organizations in the longer term.

This is lower than the global average of 29 percent and Asia’s 22 percent.

Inflation averaged 8.3 percent in the first quarter of the year, way above the two to four percent target set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), despite easing to a six-month low of 7.6 percent in March from 8.6 percent in February.

The survey also showed that firms in the Philippines continued to address fatigue and high turnover with improved employee experience and better rewards.

The companies have remained relevant by prioritizing employees’ evolving expectations for flexibility and financial wellbeing.

Mercer said the gaps in addressing the job security of special populations like gig workers and leveraging technology persist.

Floriza Molon, career business leader at Mercer Philippines, said that the new post-pandemic shape of work could bring about new and unexpected challenges for many organizations in the country.

“While many have pivoted successfully with updated rewards and benefits offerings, employers need to remain agile and flexible in order to adapt quickly to new conditions and fast-evolving employee expectations,” Molon said.

In the Philippines, 74 percent of the companies surveyed provide flexible working options for all their employees, significantly higher than the 50 percent average in Asia and 56 percent around the globe.

Mercer believes that more can be done for gig workers to deliver total well-being of employees.

To attract and retain talent, organizations need to differentiate themselves beyond having fair pay policies, and also prioritize employee well-being, which encompasses physical, mental, social and financial well-being.

Almost all respondents or 97 percent are focusing on introducing or improving benefits offerings that matter.

Compared to the Asia average, the Philippines generally fared better in supporting employees’ well-being.

About 65 percent of employers in the country, versus Asia’s 40 percent, have addressed the stigma of mental health through dedicated campaigns, while 53 percent of them have redesigned work with well-being in mind such as having no-meeting days and balanced workloads.