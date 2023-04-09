^

ADB pushes use of IoT

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
April 9, 2023 | 12:00am
In the multilateral lender’s latest blog, ADB senior public management specialist Arndt Husar and ADB advisor Lotte Schou-Zibell said IoT could faciltate  the provision of financial services, especially to those who need them.
MANILA,Philippines - The Asian Development Bank is encouraging the use of the internet of things (IoT) to expand access to financial services.

“The expansion of the IoT can transform financial services, bringing new opportunities for financial inclusion and economic growth,” the ADB experts said.

During the pandemic, the world saw the rapid expansion of IoT or a network of objects embedded with sensors, software and other technologies for connecting and exchanging data over the internet.

While there are currently 21.5 billion interconnected devices globally, the ADB experts said there are 1.4 billion adults who lack access to banking, with the majority being women, based on the World Bank’s Index 2021 survey.

In addition, 850 million globally do not have an official ID.

“This presents an opportunity for leapfrogging straight to a digital ID and leveraging the IoT for processing transactions – a move that would expand access to financial services and boost economic empowerment,” the ADB experts said.

They said an ID allowing biometric identification would help individuals access banking services.

In addition, they said such would make the process more secure and enable data collection for customer behavior.

“Spending patterns can help assess creditworthiness where there was previously no data, making risk assessments more accurate and enabling personalized financial services,” they said.

The ADB experts said IoT devices collecting data on crop yields, soil conditions, and weather patterns would also benefit the agriculture sector by enabling financial institutions to offer tailored financial services to farmers, including access to credit and insurance.

“As technology evolves, we will likely see even more innovative ways to leverage the IoT to improve financial services and empower individuals and businesses worldwide,” the ADB experts said.

They said the use of IoT, however, would require infrastructure, capacity, standardization, and regulatory frameworks.

