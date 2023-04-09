^

Business

Government hopes to revive cotton industry

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
April 9, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines —  The Philippine Fiber Industry Development Authority (PhilFIDA) is pushing for the revival of the country’s cotton industry after it applied for the propagation of Bt cotton last month.

PhilFIDA submitted its application for biosafety permit for commercial propagation of Bt cotton GFM cry1A to the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI).

The permit is covered under the Joint Department Circular 1 Series of 2021 of the Department of Science and Technology, Department of Agriculture, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Health, and Department of Interior and Local Government.

PhilFIDA received a letter of acceptance dated March 20, informing it of the completeness of the documents.

In accordance with the JDC 1 s2021, the DOST, DA, DENR, and DOH Biosafety Committees shall review the application and designate two representatives to the Joint Assessment Group, within 10 working days upon acceptance of the application.

“PhilFIDA is hoping for commercial propagation of the Bt cotton that will catalyze the revival of the Philippine cotton industry,” the agency said.

Bt cotton is an insect-resistant transgenic crop designed to combat cotton bollworm – the most disastrous and economically important insect pest of cotton causing a substantial 65 percent loss in cotton yields.

PhilFIDA said the newly developed cotton requires low level of pesticide to be sprayed on it resulting to more environmental benefits.

Bt cotton targets to address the issues with pests while increasing yields and delivering higher profits for farmers.

In its multi-locational field trials of Bt-cotton in Luzon and Mindanao last year, PhilFIDA said results were promising as regards to the revitalization of the cotton industry in the country.

Based on the field trials, the Bt-cotton could yield three tons per hectare compared to the one to two tons with the present local commercial varieties.

BI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
GIR back at $100 billion level

GIR back at $100 billion level

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 3 days ago
The country’s foreign exchange buffer returned to the $100 billion level in March due to higher inflation and the increase...
Business
fbtw
Nomura: More rate hikes coming as core inflation picks up

Nomura: More rate hikes coming as core inflation picks up

2 days ago
In a commentary on Thursday, the Japan-based investment bank noted that accelerating core inflation, which hit 8% year-on-year...
Business
fbtw
Some Filipino tycoons fell off Forbes' 2023 richest list

Some Filipino tycoons fell off Forbes' 2023 richest list

2 days ago
The list was built and compiled using stock prices and exchange rates from March 10.
Business
fbtw
Inflation eases to 7.6% in March

Inflation eases to 7.6% in March

By Louella Desiderio | 3 days ago
Inflation the rate of increase in the prices of consumer goods and services further eased in March due to slower upticks in...
Business
fbtw
'Philippine commitment to cut coal use not enough to meet climate targets'

'Philippine commitment to cut coal use not enough to meet climate targets'

By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 days ago
Global Energy Monitor’s annual report on global coal energy use spotlighted that the Philippines ranked sixth across...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
End of BSP&rsquo;s tightening cycle seen

End of BSP’s tightening cycle seen

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may be nearing the end of its tightening cycle, as inflation has eased to a six-month low...
Business
fbtw
Philippines faces slower growth in 2023

Philippines faces slower growth in 2023

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is expected to post the second fastest growth in Southeast Asia this year, but the projected growth is slower...
Business
fbtw
Inflation remains top priority &ndash; Diokno

Inflation remains top priority – Diokno

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The head of the economic team of the Marcos administration said that the government would continue to consider inflation as...
Business
fbtw

Pipe dream

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
You just can’t keep a good man, and a good institution, down.
Business
fbtw
DTI: RCEP to spur growth of MSMEs

DTI: RCEP to spur growth of MSMEs

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
The country’s participation in the Regional Economic Partnership is seen to promote the development of micro, small...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with