Government hopes to revive cotton industry

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Fiber Industry Development Authority (PhilFIDA) is pushing for the revival of the country’s cotton industry after it applied for the propagation of Bt cotton last month.

PhilFIDA submitted its application for biosafety permit for commercial propagation of Bt cotton GFM cry1A to the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI).

The permit is covered under the Joint Department Circular 1 Series of 2021 of the Department of Science and Technology, Department of Agriculture, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Health, and Department of Interior and Local Government.

PhilFIDA received a letter of acceptance dated March 20, informing it of the completeness of the documents.

In accordance with the JDC 1 s2021, the DOST, DA, DENR, and DOH Biosafety Committees shall review the application and designate two representatives to the Joint Assessment Group, within 10 working days upon acceptance of the application.

“PhilFIDA is hoping for commercial propagation of the Bt cotton that will catalyze the revival of the Philippine cotton industry,” the agency said.

Bt cotton is an insect-resistant transgenic crop designed to combat cotton bollworm – the most disastrous and economically important insect pest of cotton causing a substantial 65 percent loss in cotton yields.

PhilFIDA said the newly developed cotton requires low level of pesticide to be sprayed on it resulting to more environmental benefits.

Bt cotton targets to address the issues with pests while increasing yields and delivering higher profits for farmers.

In its multi-locational field trials of Bt-cotton in Luzon and Mindanao last year, PhilFIDA said results were promising as regards to the revitalization of the cotton industry in the country.

Based on the field trials, the Bt-cotton could yield three tons per hectare compared to the one to two tons with the present local commercial varieties.