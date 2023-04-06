GIR back at $100 billion level

BSP Governor Felipe Medalla said preliminary data showed that the country’s gross international reserves (GIR) level inched up by two percent to $100.21 billion in March from $98.22 billion in February.

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s foreign exchange buffer returned to the $100 billion level in March due to higher inflation and the increase in the value of the central bank’s gold and foreign exchange holdings, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

This was the highest in two months or since the $100.66 billion recorded in January.

“The month-on-month increase in the GIR level reflected mainly the national government’s net foreign currency deposits with the BSP, the upward revaluation of the BSP’s gold holdings due to the increase in the price of gold in the international market, and net income from the BSP’s investments abroad,” Medalla said.

The value of the central bank’s gold holdings rose by 4.8 percent to $10.07 billion in March from $9.34 billion in February, while its foreign exchange holdings almost tripled to $1.44 billion from $520.5 million.

Likewise, the central bank’s foreign investments rose to $84.14 billion from $83.83 billion, while the reserve position in the fund increased to $808.2 million from $785.7 million.

The GIR is the sum of all foreign exchange flowing into the country and serves as buffer to ensure that it will not run out of foreign exchange that it can use in case of external shocks.

“The latest GIR level represents a more than adequate external liquidity buffer,” Medalla said.

He said the buffer is equivalent to 7.5 months’ worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income and is also about six times the country’s short-term external debt based on original maturity.

By convention, GIR is viewed to be adequate if it can finance at least three-months’ worth of the country’s imports of goods and payments of services and primary income.

The buffer is also considered adequate if it provides at least 100 percent cover for the payment of the country’s foreign liabilities, public and private, falling due within the immediate 12-month period.

The BSP dipped into the buffer to actively intervene in the foreign exchange market as the peso slumped to an all-time low of 59 to $1 in October last year from the end-2021 level of 50.999 to $1.

With the aggressive rate hikes and active participation in the foreign exchange market by the BSP, the peso ended 2022 at 55.755 to $1. It appreciated to a high as 53.68 to $1 last Feb. 3.

Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said the GIR picked up further in recent months after the continued increase in the country’s structural dollar inflows such as remittances sent by overseas Filipino workers, revenues of the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector, lower global crude oil and other global commodity prices that helped narrow the country’s trade deficit, and the notable continued recovery in foreign tourism.

“For the coming months, the country’s GIR could still be supported by the continued growth in the country’s structural inflows from OFW remittances, BPO revenues, exports, relatively fast recovery in foreign tourism revenues as well as continued foreign direct investment and hot money inflows,” Ricafort said.

Likewise, the economist said the proceeds of the proposed dollar-denominated retail treasury bond (RTB) issuance in the second quarter of the year could also boost the GIR level moving forward.

After hitting an all-time high of $110.12 billion in 2020, the buffer has steadily declined to $108.79 billion in 2021 and $96.15 billion in 2022.

After exceeding the $93 billion target last year, the BSP now expects the GIR level to settle at $100 billion this year and at $102 billion next year.