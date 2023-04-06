^

Stocks recover as inflation cools

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
April 6, 2023 | 12:00am
Stocks recover as inflation cools
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) gained 16.47 points or 0.25 percent to settle at 6,488.51.
Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — The local stock market recovered yesterday, buoyed by the lower inflation print in March.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) gained 16.47 points or 0.25 percent to settle at 6,488.51.

Likewise, the broader All Shares index closed at 3,486.74, up 4.78 points or 0.14 percent.

Advancers beat decliners, 93 to 71, while 59 stocks were unchanged.

Total turnover further thinned to P3.38 billion from the previous day’s P3.99 billion ahead of the Holy Week break.

“Philippine shares outperformed the region as headline inflation for March came in better than expected at 7.6 percent, versus the [Bloomberg] consensus of eight percent and February’s 8.6 percent,” said Luis Limlingan of Regina Capital.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas expected March inflation to settle within the 7.4 to 8.2 percent range.

Meanwhile, other Asian stocks closed lower, weighed down by a weaker dollar and signs of a slowing US labor market.

The latest number of the US job openings report dropped 10 million for the first time in nearly two years, which has fueled investor worries.

US equities slumped, ending a four-day winning streak, amid concerns on the broader economy.

The production cut of Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) also added to the uncertainty and the current sentiment of investors.

“The market’s odds of a recession have increased,” said Jamie Dimon, chief executive of the United States’ biggest bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co., in a letter to shareholders, warning the confidence fears that have rattled banks have not dissipated.

“The current crisis is not yet over,” he said. “And even when it is behind us, there will be repercussions from it for years to come.”

“Perhaps the Fed sneaks one more (hike) in, but the distribution of probabilities around the policy rate are heavily skewed to the downside,” said NatWest Markets head of economics and market strategy John Briggs.

“We do not think this is something that is going to change in market pricing anytime soon.”

