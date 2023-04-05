^

BSP relaxes forex regulations

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
April 5, 2023 | 12:00am
BSP relaxes forex regulations
The BSP has issued Resolution 384 approving the amendments to foreign exchange regulations in line with the regulator’s thrust to further streamline procedures and documentary re-quirements for foreign exchange transactions.
MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has relaxed its foreign exchange regulations as it continues to unwind the remaining temporary pandemic response measures.

The BSP has issued Resolution 384 approving the amendments to foreign exchange regulations in line with the regulator’s thrust to further streamline procedures and documentary re-quirements for foreign exchange transactions.

The regulator has adopted as permanent policy the majority of the operational relief measures for foreign exchange transactions under Circular 1080 issued during the height of the global health crisis in March 2020 and related circular letters.

According to the BSP, the lifting of the notarization requirement for certain supporting documents for trade and non-trade current account transactions, and foreign investments has been made a permanent policy.

Likewise, the central bank has also permanently removed the applicable processing fee in relation to non-compliance with prescriptive period for submission to BSP-International Opera-tions Department (IOD) of applications and requests for various foreign exchange transactions.

It would also continue to issue IOD documents such as the BSP letter-approval and Bangko Sentral Registration Document (BSRD) in electronic form, as well as the electronic submission of documents to authorized agent banks (AABs) and AAB subsidiary or affiliate foreign exchange corporations.

The regulator is also accepting electronic submission of BSP-IOD application forms without the required electronic/digital signatures, provided that same shall be accompanied with the required attestation from the submitting party.

The BSP said documents issued by the BSP-IOD in electronic form starting March 2020 would remain valid even after the period covered by Circular 1080.

“Hence, the BSP shall no longer issue original hardcopies to replace said BSP documents,” it said.

Furthermore, the waiver of monetary penalties for delays incurred in the submission of reports to the BSP-IOD will remain in place until the end of June   unless further extended by BSP.

Over the past years, the central bank has been undertaking various liberalization measures to ease foreign exchange regulations and facilitate foreign exchange transactions by banks, corporations, Filipinos working and living abroad, and the public in general.

The liberalization efforts are also in line with the government’s efforts to boost the Philippine economy.

Despite the relaxation of the foreign exchange regulation, the BSP reminds banks to continue to implement safe and sound practices.
 

BSP relaxes forex regulations

