Diokno: Gov't made progress in opening up economy sans Cha-cha

LRT passengers browse through their cellphones while commuting in Manila on March 13, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Even as proposals to amend the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution make their way through Congress, the national government has made progress in liberalizing portions of the Philippine economy, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said.

In a briefing on Tuesday, Diokno said the previous Duterte administration already passed legislation to amend what he calls “protectionist policies.”

“We have made advances even without charter change,” he told journalists in a press conference.

The Duterte administration signed amendments to the Public Services Act, which opened some sectors such as telecommunications, airports, and railroads to foreign investments and ownership. Amendments to the law took effect on Tuesday.

Experts have been calling on the national government to liberalize the Philippine economy since they believe greater foreign investments into the country could spur growth and create jobs.

The 1987 Constitution was passed after the overthrow of the Marcos dictatorship, which left the economy reeling from years of cronyism and corruption. To this end, the Constitution sought to protect parts of the economy from foreign control and foster growth from domestic policies.

Government data showed total approved foreign investments grew 30.1% year-on-year to P173.61 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, with most pledges funnelling through the information and communication sector, real estate, and manufacturing.

Even then, Diokno opined that it’s time for the government to be open to more improvements.

“Personally I’m for opening up some more sectors of the economy still closed like education. Why don’t we welcome branches of Yale, Harvard and other universities into the country? I think that’s useful,” the finance chief added.

Diokno likewise proposed opening the media to foreign ownership, which the Constituion in its current iteration restricted.

The finance chief also proposed long-term leases on ownership of land for 50 years, then once it’s up for renewal, the Constitution should allow for 50 more years. But he baulked at the idea of foreigners owning pieces of land in the country. — Ramon Royandoyan