^

Business

InstaPay, PESONet participants told to provide service on holidays

Philstar.com
April 4, 2023 | 1:48pm
economy
A group of teachers is seen praying at the Station of the Cross in Our lady of Lourdes Grotto Shrine in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan on March 26, 2023.
STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reminded financial institutions under its supervision that provide PESONet and InstaPay services to ensure the availability of customer services during non-working days.

In a memorandum dated March 30, the central bank said BSP-Supervised Financial Institutions (BSFIs) must ensure the uninterrupted availability of their contact channels—including hotlines, emails, and chatbots—to receive consumer concerns.

Furthermore, the BSFIs are also advised to ensure timely and adequate responses to concerns sent via these channels, the BSP said.

 The BSP issued the reminder in anticipation of the public’s continued use of digital payments over the holidays and long weekends. This is in line with the central bank’s broader efforts to promote financial consumer welfare. 

PESONet is a batch electronic fund transfer service that is a viable alternative for checks and recurring payments.  On the other hand, InstaPay is a real-time, low-value payment substitute for cash transactions.

BSP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MacroAsia returns to profitability

MacroAsia returns to profitability

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
Lucio Tan’s MacroAsia Corp. returned to profitability last year on the back of strong contribution from most of its...
Business
fbtw

RoRo: One more time

By Rey Gamboa | 15 hours ago
Two decades after the launch of the Strong Republic Nautical Highway by former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, we are now hearing a fresh push to upgrade and expand the country’s roll-on roll-off network....
Business
fbtw
BDO partners with Japan&rsquo;s 16th largest bank

BDO partners with Japan’s 16th largest bank

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
Sy-led BDO Unibank Inc. has partnered with Japan’s Hyakujushi Bank Ltd. to provide banking support services to Japanese...
Business
fbtw
T-bill rates ease

T-bill rates ease

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 15 hours ago
Rates went down for short-term securities, allowing the government to partially award P12.8 billion in Treasury bills, but...
Business
fbtw
Stocks rebound on hopes of lower March inflation

Stocks rebound on hopes of lower March inflation

By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
Share prices rebounded yesterday, making a good start for a shortened trading week, analysts said.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ADB keeps growth outlook on Philippine economy

ADB keeps growth outlook on Philippine economy

By Ramon Royandoyan | 4 hours ago
The Asian Development Bank kept its growth forecast for the Philippines in 2023, as a reopened domestic economy will churn...
Business
fbtw
Preparatory talks with China on joint oil, gas exploration to begin in May &mdash; DFA

Preparatory talks with China on joint oil, gas exploration to begin in May — DFA

By Kaycee Valmonte | 5 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo has said the Philippines will be open to discussions on joint exploration as long...
Business
fbtw
Upson's surprising 21% surge in first day of trading

Upson's surprising 21% surge in first day of trading

5 hours ago
That was a crazy day. Even after that rush of volume toward the end of the day, the overall traded volume was still very...
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: Alternergy's stab fund and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: Alternergy's stab fund and 2 more market updates

5 hours ago
At this pace it’s looking like the fund could run out of powder before its time-limit death in late April.
Business
fbtw
That&rsquo;s my bad...

That’s my bad...

5 hours ago
Whoops.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with