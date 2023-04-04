InstaPay, PESONet participants told to provide service on holidays

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reminded financial institutions under its supervision that provide PESONet and InstaPay services to ensure the availability of customer services during non-working days.

In a memorandum dated March 30, the central bank said BSP-Supervised Financial Institutions (BSFIs) must ensure the uninterrupted availability of their contact channels—including hotlines, emails, and chatbots—to receive consumer concerns.

Furthermore, the BSFIs are also advised to ensure timely and adequate responses to concerns sent via these channels, the BSP said.

The BSP issued the reminder in anticipation of the public’s continued use of digital payments over the holidays and long weekends. This is in line with the central bank’s broader efforts to promote financial consumer welfare.

PESONet is a batch electronic fund transfer service that is a viable alternative for checks and recurring payments. On the other hand, InstaPay is a real-time, low-value payment substitute for cash transactions.