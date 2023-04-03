S&P downgrades PLDT credit ratings, but 'stable' outlook affirmed

MANILA, Philippines — S&P Global Ratings downgraded PLDT Inc.’s credit rating over the telco’s ballooning capital expenditures that could weigh on its financial health.

In a statement on Monday, the global debt watcher said it downgraded PLDT’s credit rating to “BBB”, from triple B plus, on expectations of higher company borrowings to finance its growing capex.

S&P said it forecasts PLDT’s capex to hit P85-87 billion this year. This projection includes the financial impact of the P48-billion budget overrun that the company announced in late December.

PLDT's high spending was to improve its mobile network quality and last-mile home broadband connectivity. But S&P said the elevated capex in the past years has been straining PLDT’s capacity to safely carry more debts. S&P cited the company’s own “worst-case scenario” projection of a P16-billion increase in debt this year.

This means PLDT’s debt-to-EBITDA ratio would rise to 2.8x-3.0x in 2023 and remain above 2.5x through 2025 despite rising earnings, S&P said.

“As a result, PLDT's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio will no longer be commensurate with a 'BBB+' rating,” the credit rating agency explained.

Stable outlook

Despite the downgrade, S&P kept its “stable” outlook on PLDT, as rising earnings will provide some cushion against a growing debt pile.

Moving forward, S&P said it may raise the rating if PLDT improves its operating performance and ability to cut debt, while maintaining its solid market position.

Meanwhile, another downgrade could happen if PLDT's competitiveness deteriorates, which would lead to a decline in operating performance, the debt watcher said. S&P added it may also lower PLDT’s rating if the company would operate “with a higher leverage tolerance over a sustained period.” — Ramon Royandoyan

Editor's Note: A unit under PLDT's media conglomerate has a majority stake in Philstar Global Corp., which runs Philstar.com. This article was independently produced following editorial guidelines.