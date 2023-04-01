Ayala Land ramps up devâ€™t of Vermosa estate

Ayala Land ramps up dev’t of Vermosa estate

MANILA, Philippines — Vermosa, the fourth largest township of property giant Ayala Land, is rapidly shaping up as the new business and lifestyle district in the south of Metro Manila, with more developments in the pipeline this year.

The sprawling 725-hectare central business district, the next financial and commercial center in Calabarzon, is expanding retail outlets and services, and adding features and amenities such as parks, a government center, a church and malls that support community and commercial needs.

Straddling the progressive cities of Imus and Dasmariñas in Cavite, Vermosa boasts of a complete package of residences, malls, offices, institutions, schools, entertainment venues, government centers, BPOs and a world-class training and lifestyle destination for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

As it continues to grow, capital values for commercial lot investments have almost doubled at 82 percent since the estate was launched in 2014.

For its residential communities composed of the 125-hectare private enclave called The Courtyards by Ayala Land Premier, the stand-alone 36-hectare upscale modern community Ardia by Alveo Land, and the 10-hectare Avida Verra Settings, an initial 2,000 residents are preparing to move in.

Meanwhile, Vermosa Campus Town, the estate’s commercial business district – a modern, contemporary urban center with ultra-wide landscaped pedestrian walkways, bicycle lanes, jogging paths, an active street life and pocket parks – will complement the varied lifestyles of residents and outside guests.

More key developments are in the works, ensuring that Vermosa lives up to its promise of being the leading growth center in the south, attracting investors and businesses wanting to expand in this part of the metro.