^

Business

ABS-CBN inks deal with India channel

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
March 28, 2023 | 12:00am
ABS-CBN inks deal with India channel
ABS-CBN is airing several of its premium content in India after entering into a partnership with MX Player, a streaming channel with more than 280 million users worldwide.
Boy Santos, file

MANILA, Philippines — Media giant ABS-CBN Corp. has no plans of slowing down its new strategy to go international, as it enters the South Asian market by signing a deal with a leading streaming site in India.

ABS-CBN is airing several of its premium content in India after entering into a partnership with MX Player, a streaming channel with more than 280 million users worldwide.

The move draws from ABS-CBN’s playbook in its post-franchise era of tapping global platforms where it can broadcast its films, music, and shows.

Under the partnership, MX Player will air ABS-CBN dramas dubbed in several Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam. In turn, ABS-CBN will be able to reach the digital audience of India given that MX Player, as a streaming site, is accessed online.

As a start, MX Player will add The General’s Daughter, A Mother’s Guilt, A Love to Last, Mea Culpa and Love Thy Woman in its catalog. MX Player owns more than 150,000 hours of video in 11 languages in its library at present.

ABS-CBN and MX Player said they decided to work on a partnership to capitalize on the shared love of Filipinos and Indians for original materials in various genres, such as action and drama.

Since launching in 2019, MX Player has gained over one billion downloads globally and has also made its platform available in Asia, Australia, Latin America and North America.

MX Player expects to widen its international viewership once Amazon, owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos, proceeds with its plan to acquire the Indian streamer.

In a statement, MX Player expects the reach of its content category to broaden with the addition of ABS-CBN materials to its portfolio. The firm also believes that Indian viewers would like the kind of shows that the Lopez-led network produces.

“We at MX Player are delighted to expand into a new international territory with the addition of these five Filipino titles. We also believe the highly relevant and relatable narratives will strike a chord with Indian audiences,” MX Player said.

ABS-CBN, on the other hand, has added a new territory to its international presence, following the entry of its drama anthologies in Indonesia and radio shows in Malaysia.

Even though ABS-CBN operates without a legislative franchise, its move to go digital and global led to a 56 percent drop in its net loss to P2.46 billion in 2022 from P5.43 billion in 2021.

ABS-CBN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BDO to acquire Podium Mall from SG-based Keppel

BDO to acquire Podium Mall from SG-based Keppel

12 hours ago
The buyout consisted of the entire equity stake of Keppel Philippines Properties, Inc. and Opon-KE Properties, Inc. in SM...
Business
fbtw
SEC approves MREIT's P5.3-B property purchase plan

SEC approves MREIT's P5.3-B property purchase plan

9 hours ago
MREIT noted that the properties up for acquisition have an occupancy rate of 96%.
Business
fbtw

Braver, newer world

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
A book from the family bookshelf I remember rummaging through as a teenager was Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World. All I remember about the book 60 or so years after is the focus on a futuristic society that...
Business
fbtw

Demise of Credit Suisse

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
Financial markets remain volatile due to growing concerns regarding the global banking system.
Business
fbtw
Fitch unit: Growth slowdown, peak US rates to prompt BSP to pause tightening

Fitch unit: Growth slowdown, peak US rates to prompt BSP to pause tightening

By Ramon Royandoyan | 14 hours ago
In an emailed commentary on Monday, Fitch Solutions made the case for their outlook as the threat of rising inflation will...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fitch, Moody&rsquo;s units see another BSP rate hike

Fitch, Moody’s units see another BSP rate hike

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The research arms of credit raters Fitch and Moody’s expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to deliver at least another...
Business
fbtw
Only 70% of target T-bills sold in March

Only 70% of target T-bills sold in March

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government failed to reach its borrowing program for short-term securities this month as it raised only P52 billion or...
Business
fbtw
UnionBank eyes P30 billion from peso bond issuance

UnionBank eyes P30 billion from peso bond issuance

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Union Bank of the Philippines is raising as much as P30 billion after it upsized its peso bonds program by 28 percent.
Business
fbtw
BDO buying out partners in Podium mall

BDO buying out partners in Podium mall

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
BDO Unibank Inc. is shelling out close to P8 billion to buy out the 50 percent stake of Keppel Philippines Properties Inc....
Business
fbtw
S&P hikes Phl GDP growth forecast to 5.8% this year

S&P hikes Phl GDP growth forecast to 5.8% this year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
S&P Global Ratings raised the gross domestic product growth forecast for the Philippines to 5.8 percent this year, from its...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with