PLDT posts mixed earnings haul in 2022

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT Inc’.s earnings performance in 2022 was a mixed bag as the telco’s segments posted rosy figures while its bottom-line retreated.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, the listed telco giant reported its net income sank 59.76% year-on-year to P10.7 billion in 2022. Telco core income, which omitted the impact of its various asset sales and Voyager Innovations, rose 10% on-year to P33.1 billion compared to year ago.

Consolidated service revenues inched up 4% year-on-year to P190.1 billion in 2022, driven by its data and broadband segments. Broken down, revenues from fiber business leapfrogged 45% on-year to P48.5 billion, as the telco booked 514,000 new customers in 2022.

Revenues from its home segment grew 20% on annual basis to close 2022 at P57.4 billion. On the other, enterprise revenues rose 8% on-year to P47.5 billion on the back of higher data demand and its technology solutions portfolio.

However, its individual wireless segment absorbed losses in the past year. The Pangilinan-led telco attributed inflation woes and competition with its rivals, especially in the final quarter of 2022. This led to a 5% yearly decline in revenues from this segment to close at P82 billion.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization rose 4% on-year to P100.5 billion in 2022.

That said, PLDT has been divesting its tower infastructure assets. Its most recent sale was in March to Frontier Tower Associates Philippines, which involved 1,012 towers for P12.1 billion.

The telco made splashes earlier this year as it acquired Sky Cable and its broadband assets after the Lopez Group sold its ownership stake.

The company spent P96.8 billion in capital expenditures in 2022, clarifying lower figures in its outlook. This came after the telco reported a capex budget overrun in December of P48 billion.

“We are looking to increase our revenues by mid-single digit and Capex will recalibrate to between P80-85 billion,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, chief executive officer and president of PLDT and Smart Communications, Inc. — Ramon Royandoyan

Editor's Note: A unit under PLDT's media conglomerate has a majority stake in Philstar Global Corp., which runs Philstar.com. This article was independently produced following editorial guidelines.