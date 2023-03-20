^

Best practices in dealing with controversies

The Philippine Star
March 20, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — In the age of digital media, scandals, gossips, and rumors travel really fast. Your great brand and good reputation are on the line. How do you take control of bad or false news when you are suddenly hit by negative publicity?

To help and prepare you and your organization for this, the Center for Global Best Practices will host an SEC-accredited training, Dealing with Controversies and Crisis Communication to be held on Wednesday, April 12 from 1:30 to 4:45 p.m. via Zoom.

This training on strategic issues management and crisis communication will provide you the best practices on how to prevent, contain, and solve misinformation, disinformation, and bad news from spreading in the media. This crisis readiness program will guide and prepare you and your organization on what to do before, during and after a crisis happens by providing you many examples, lessons and narratives on successful issues management campaigns.

Learn from the award-winning CGBP course director and lecturer, Dante Velasco, MM, Ph.D. He is the chairman and president of Creative Point International, Inc. (Philippine affiliate of global PR and advocacy firm Hill & Knowlton), and a consultant at the International Finance Corporation. As an expert practitioner and subject matter expert on PR, crisis preparedness and crisis communications, brand building and reputation management, his clients enjoy the protective shield of the media. He has a proven track record of successfully handling controversies faced by international and local companies, as well as government institutions, politically-exposed persons and VIPs. Moreover, he provides training and consultancy to various local and international organizations. He served in the government as Undersecretary of the Department of Transportation and Communication and as a consultant to the secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Registration is open to the general public. A must for business owners, members of the board, senior and top management, marketing, public relations and media practitioners, business consultants, government officials and politically-exposed persons and anyone interested to learn this highly-specialized topic.

For details and other related training topics such as Protocol for First Responders in Terrorism Attacks, Best Practices in Complaints Management, Business Continuity Planning, visit www.cgbp.org. You may also call Manila lines (+63 2) 8556-8968 or 69/(+63 2) 8842-7148 or 59.

